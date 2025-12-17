Wi-Fi in the AI era: Can seamless and secure coexist? (Reader Forum)

Navigating the complexity of Wi-Fi connectivity with dynamic segmentation for user-friendly wireless access

In the AI era, both the demand for connectivity and the diversity of connectivity needs are expanding dramatically. Organizations must now support a wide spectrum of users and devices, from employees and contractors to autonomous robots, smart sensors, and AI-driven applications. Each requires distinct types of access to data and resources.

These users and devices need different levels of access on different systems, often under unique security and compliance requirements. For example, in the healthcare space, while an AI process in radiology may be making a first pass on diagnosis before handing off to a specialist, it requires real-time access to imaging data but must be strictly isolated from other parts of the organization, such as financial systems or employee databases. Meanwhile, healthcare professionals need secure access to patient information and communications, while guests to the facility need reliable Wi-Fi that allows access to patient portals without risking core health records.

For IT professionals navigating this heightened diversity, ensuring the right connectivity access is paramount and can be time intensive. Wireless is a key part of enabling diverse users, devices, and intelligent systems to interact with critical data and services from anywhere.

While every connection must be properly secured, how can organizations still provide seamless, user-friendly wireless access without overcomplicating the process for IT professionals?

Building for easy access is an industry priority

The expectation for ubiquitous wireless connectivity has become universal, spanning employees, contractors, and guests, alongside the ever-growing array of IoT devices. While mobile carriers offer generally robust 5G coverage, the reality is that enterprise office interiors, hospitals, manufacturing floors, sports stadiums, and university campuses frequently present gaps in coverage, capacity, or both. Here, IT teams face a daunting challenge of how to deliver Wi-Fi access for all, without exposing sensitive corporate assets or sacrificing security.

In many cases, solving for seamless access across spaces goes beyond just one company or one vendor. The OpenRoaming initiative is an industry-wide federation led by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) that seeks to enable seamless, secure Wi-Fi access. Instead of juggling passwords or managing cumbersome credentials, the goal of the OpenRoaming ecosystem is to enable devices to join participating networks automatically, leveraging existing identities from trusted providers (such as mobile carriers). This not only streamlines the user experience but also ties access to a verifiable identity, forming the basis for consistent, enforceable security policies. For IT teams, this means starting with a robust identity strategy: mapping users, devices, and applications to distinct roles and integrating with existing identity providers to establish a foundational layer for access control.

The adoption of such standards is accelerating, especially in environments where guest turnover is high and cellular coverage is inadequate. Think, for example, of event venues like concerts or sport stadiums. As more carriers and networks embrace efforts like OpenRoaming, the vision of secure, frictionless connectivity comes closer to reality.

Seamless onboarding, with access controls intact

But seamless onboarding is only part of the puzzle. The real transformation lies in identity-based policy via micro-segmentation, the practice of dynamically isolating and governing access at the level of individual users, devices, or applications. Unlike approaches that rely on static IP addresses and unwieldy access control and firewall rule sets, micro-segmentation uses identity and contextual policies to determine precisely who can access what, and under which circumstances. Policies are defined using business-logic-named groups such as “fridge temp sensors” or “finance contractors” rather than relying on lists of IP addresses stored in spreadsheets. This makes it far easier for IT practitioners to create, understand, and manage granular, role-based access policies, considering not just who is connecting, but what device they’re using, where they’re connecting from, and which applications they need to access. This context-aware approach ensures, for example, that an IoT sensor only communicates with its designated controller, while a contractor only accesses project-specific resources. Even better, as networks continue to explode in growth over time, these policies can be updated independently of the underlying address space.

Consider the earlier healthcare example: researchers handling sensitive patient data require access to imaging applications, while administrative staff need only financial systems. Medical devices, which often lack robust built-in security, must communicate with designated control systems but should never access patient records or broader corporate resources. Micro-segmentation enables these granular distinctions, enforcing least-privilege access and dramatically reducing the attack surface. A foundational principle for secure wireless access in the AI era is to adopt a least-privilege access model by default. Rather than granting wide access and then restricting (a prudent idea that often falls by the wayside when other urgent priorities arise), IT enables policies that only permit the exact communication pathways required for each user or device role.

This approach isn’t limited to healthcare, of course. In manufacturing, autonomous robots might need to interact with supervisory controllers but are walled off from financial databases or HR systems. The same logic applies to education, hospitality, and virtually any sector with diverse user cohorts and sensitive data. The real win comes from automation, where modern management platforms can orchestrate segmentation policies across switches, wireless access points, and controllers across multiple campus and branch sites. This minimizes configuration errors and accelerates deployment.

Segmentation in the AI era network

Segmentation works by dividing the wireless environment into multiple logical segments at a fine-grained level, typically using dynamic policies tied to user identity, device type, or application context. Rather than relying on static VLANs or broad network zones, micro-segmentation enforces real-time access controls that determine which wireless clients can communicate with specific network resources. This is achieved by applying security policies at the wireless access point or controller, dynamically isolating devices and restricting internal east-west traffic to only what is explicitly authorized. By limiting communication paths and enforcing least-privilege access, wireless micro-segmentation minimizes lateral movement of threats, enhances containment of potential breaches, and supports compliance with regulatory requirements. To truly scale dynamic segmentation, IT teams must leverage identity-based policy solutions and integrated policy engines. These tools automate device profiling, identity verification, and the enforcement of segment policies across the wireless infrastructure, minimizing manual configuration and reducing human error.

Gone are the days when organizations can rely on open wireless access and securing only IT-issued devices with cloud-based security solutions. While endpoint security is still important, it does not protect the many devices on the network that cannot run security agents such as IoT equipment or personal user devices.

As AI continues to accelerate the proliferation and diversity of connected users and devices, the ability to automate segmentation and enforce granular, adaptive policies will become increasingly critical. Granularity is what ensures that each endpoint, whether human, machine, or smart device, receives precisely the access it needs, and nothing more, supporting both seamless access and security in equal measure. For successful implementation, IT practitioners should plan for a phased deployment of identity-based segmentation. Start with critical assets or high-risk user groups, continuously monitor network behavior, and refine policies based on real-world usage patterns to ensure both security efficacy and user experience.

The future of wireless lies in the convergence of a seamless user experience with robust segmentation controls that ensure every connection is properly isolated and monitored. For IT teams, this means that they can transform their wireless infrastructure into a secure, high-performance backbone that protects sensitive data and ensures compliance, without compromising user access or experience.