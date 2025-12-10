Inside Applied Digital: Speed, Scale, and the 600-MW Leap Forward with Wes Cummins

YOU ARE AT:PodcastInside Applied Digital: Speed, Scale, and the 600-MW Leap Forward with Wes...

In this episode, Wes Cummins, Founder and CEO of Applied Digital, shares how a journey that began on a 200-person Idaho potato farm led to building some of the largest AI-optimized data center campuses in the world. From early days as a tech investor to pioneering high-density infrastructure in America’s rural heartland, Wes offers an inside look at the speed, scale, and conviction required to stay ahead in the AI era.

Today’s guest, Wes Cummins, leads Applied Digital—a company transforming small agricultural towns into next-generation digital infrastructure hubs. His path from semiconductor investing to deploying hundreds of megawatts of high-performance compute shows a rare blend of foresight, grit, and relentless execution.

Wes explains how Applied Digital’s early bet on AI-class data centers, tight partnerships with Nvidia and hyperscalers, and rapid-build design cycles created a true competitive edge. He breaks down why the industry underestimated the real bottleneck—not GPUs, but power-dense data center capacity—and how Applied Digital moved years ahead of the curve by securing supply chain, power, cooling, and land long before demand went parabolic. Wes also pulls back the curtain on building in rural America, highlighting how these projects create high-quality jobs, transform school districts, and generate new economic engines for communities long overlooked by the digital economy.

With a passion for innovation, Wes shares what excites him most—from liquid cooling and 800-volt power distribution to 5+ gigawatt campuses and the push toward 100% GPU utilization across training and inference. His underdog culture, obsession with solving hard problems, and commitment to future-proof engineering reveal the mindset behind Applied Digital’s rapid ascent.

From massive-scale buildouts to leadership lessons, this episode is packed with insight for anyone building, investing in, or simply fascinated by the infrastructure powering the AI revolution.

Wes Cummins is the Chairman and CEO of Applied Digital, a company he co-founded.
He brings a steadfast vision for growing dynamic, high-value companies. With more
than 20 years of experience as a technology investor, Wes has a robust background in
capital markets, having held positions at investment banks and institutional asset
management firms. He also founded and serves as CEO of 272 Capital LP, an
investment advisory firm focusing on technology hardware, software, and services
companies. Wes’ career includes a notable tenure at Nokomis Capital, where he led
technology investing. His expertise and leadership in technology investment have been
instrumental in guiding Applied Digital&#39;s strategy and operations.

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

