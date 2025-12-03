From Community Roots to Global Impact: The Playbook Powering NTT’s Growth with Bruno Berti

In this episode, Bruno Berti, Senior Vice President of Global Product Management at NTT Global Data Centers, shares how a career rooted in telecom and community-first values has evolved into leading global strategy for one of the world’s largest digital infrastructure providers. From his early days in Canadian telecom labs to shaping data center innovation at scale, Bruno offers a compelling look at how NTT blends global reach with local connection.

Today’s guest, Bruno Berti, is the SVP of Global Product Management at NTT Global Data Centers, one of the most expansive and community-driven data center platforms on the planet.

Bruno’s journey from operator to global leader is powered by deep customer empathy, relentless curiosity, and a commitment to designing infrastructure that scales with purpose.

He explains how NTT’s unique growth playbook—rooted in local market expertise and global alignment—has enabled it to anticipate customer needs, deliver consistent service worldwide, and build lasting relationships across borders. Bruno also takes us inside the data center to demystify its role in powering everyday life—from autonomous vehicles and medical research to government services and AI.

With a strong focus on sustainability, Bruno details how NTT is turning heat into community energy, integrating AI into operations, and driving toward net-zero goals. His client-first mindset, combined with a flexible, future-ready product strategy, reveals the mindset behind NTT’s continued success in a fast-changing industry.

From real-world use cases to product leadership lessons, this episode is packed with insight for anyone building, buying, or just curious about the infrastructure shaping our digital future.