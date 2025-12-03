From Community Roots to Global Impact: The Playbook Powering NTT’s Growth with Bruno Berti

YOU ARE AT:PodcastFrom Community Roots to Global Impact: The Playbook Powering NTT’s Growth with...

In this episode, Bruno Berti, Senior Vice President of Global Product Management at NTT Global Data Centers, shares how a career rooted in telecom and community-first values has evolved into leading global strategy for one of the world’s largest digital infrastructure providers. From his early days in Canadian telecom labs to shaping data center innovation at scale, Bruno offers a compelling look at how NTT blends global reach with local connection.

Today’s guest, Bruno Berti, is the SVP of Global Product Management at NTT Global Data Centers, one of the most expansive and community-driven data center platforms on the planet.
Bruno’s journey from operator to global leader is powered by deep customer empathy, relentless curiosity, and a commitment to designing infrastructure that scales with purpose.

He explains how NTT’s unique growth playbook—rooted in local market expertise and global alignment—has enabled it to anticipate customer needs, deliver consistent service worldwide, and build lasting relationships across borders. Bruno also takes us inside the data center to demystify its role in powering everyday life—from autonomous vehicles and medical research to government services and AI.

With a strong focus on sustainability, Bruno details how NTT is turning heat into community energy, integrating AI into operations, and driving toward net-zero goals. His client-first mindset, combined with a flexible, future-ready product strategy, reveals the mindset behind NTT’s continued success in a fast-changing industry.

From real-world use cases to product leadership lessons, this episode is packed with insight for anyone building, buying, or just curious about the infrastructure shaping our digital future.

Bruno Berti is the Senior Vice President of Global Product Management at NTT Global Data Centers, where he oversees the development and management of colocation and data center service offerings worldwide.

With more than two decades of experience, he has led teams and launched innovative solutions across industries, including data centers, SaaS, and telecommunications.

Prior to joining NTT Global Data Centers, Bruno held senior roles at SunGard Availability Services and Meridian Systems, focusing on disaster recovery, enterprise software, and product strategy.

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

