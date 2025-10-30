ATIS releases new guide to advance SSI in telecom

Beyond security, ATIS notes that SSI could create new strategic opportunities for telecom operators to deliver digital identity services to customers and partners

In sum – what to know:

ATIS issues new SSI roadmap – A technical guide helps telecom providers adopt self-sovereign identity to strengthen privacy and combat fraud.

Telecoms can become trusted issuers – By integrating SSI and verifiable credentials, carriers can authenticate users securely across consumer, enterprise, and IoT domains.

SSI opens new business models – Beyond fraud prevention, reusable digital identities may enable operators to expand into cross-industry identity and trust services.

The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) has published a guide outlining how telecom operators can adopt reusable digital identity systems to enhance customer trust, strengthen privacy, and reduce fraud.

The new white paper provides a detailed framework for integrating self-sovereign identity (SSI) and verifiable credentials (VCs) into telecom operations, enabling providers to become issuers and verifiers of trusted digital credentials. By doing so, ATIS said that operators can deliver secure, privacy-preserving authentication to prevent SIM swap and number porting fraud while improving onboarding across consumer, enterprise, and IoT services.

“The guide gives telecom carriers a clear technical and operational roadmap to understand how Self-Sovereign Identity can transform the way they authenticate and interact with customers,” said Susan Miller, president and CEO of ATIS. “By adopting SSI, carriers will be better equipped to strengthen privacy, reduce fraud, and expand their role in the emerging global digital identity ecosystem.”

ATIS’s new guide offers practical direction on wallet recovery mechanisms, governance frameworks, credential revocation, and alignment with standards for decentralized identifiers (DIDs) and verifiable credentials. It also highlights telecom-specific applications, including proof of phone number ownership, enterprise caller authentication, and the use of government-issued digital credentials such as mobile driving licenses (mDLs) for customer onboarding.

Beyond security, ATIS notes that SSI could create new strategic opportunities for telecom operators to deliver digital identity services to customers and partners.

Ian Deakin, principal technologist at ATIS told RCR Wireless News that telecom operators are well-positioned to work with reusable identities such as those being deployed by organizations like AAMVA for digital driver’s licenses. “The communications sector already operates large-scale, regulated identity infrastructures, from SIM and eSIM provisioning to KYC and caller authentication making it a natural foundation for SSI adoption,” he said.

“In practical terms, operators will need to familiarize themselves with this new class of identity capabilities, which are fundamentally underpinned by asymmetric key cryptography, an area where telecoms already have deep operational experience. The transition to SSI is therefore less about replacing existing systems and more about connecting them through standardized, interoperable trust frameworks,” he added.

Deakin also explained that several carriers are already piloting verifiable employee credentials and network-level authentication based on SSI principles, adding that the next step is cross-carrier collaboration, which ATIS is now facilitating through the Digital Identity Initiative, to ensure consistency, interoperability, and shared governance across the ecosystem.