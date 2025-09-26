Agility with credibility: Gen AI as the future of MVNO growth (Reader Forum)

Gen AI is shifting the battleground from infrastructure to intelligence, where MVNOs are already experimenting faster than traditional MNOs

Speed used to be an advantage for telcos. Now it’s a survival trait. In an industry where margins are tight and customer loyalty is often fleeting, speed is becoming the great divider — those that have it stand a chance at prospering, while those who don’t will be doomed to obsolescence.

Traditional differentiators, such as price, bundles, and even network quality, are now being eclipsed by something far more difficult to replicate: the ability to move quickly, adapt faster, and deliver end-user experiences that feel intuitive and frictionless. Gen AI has cracked open the floodgates, shifting the battleground from infrastructure to intelligence. And while mobile network operators (MNOs) wrestle with scale, complexity, and legacy, a new breed of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) is already putting gen AI through its paces.

The technology is collapsing timelines, reducing multi-hour diagnostics into real-time decisions. It’s exposing inefficiencies that used to hide in plain sight, like top-up errors, charging anomalies and inactive services left quietly billing customers in the background. And it’s doing so with enough context to differentiate a frustrated user from a one-off glitch.

For MVNOs, this kind of automation unlocks a new type of business model: leaner, predictive, and built around the customer’s next move rather than their last complaint. If the digital race to arms used to be about which telco had the most features or flashiest interfaces, it’s now about who can respond first, adapt the quickest, and never make the same mistake twice.

More than a chatbot

Ask someone what gen AI means for telecom, and the answer will likely involve chatbots and self-service. But that form of relatively basic automation barely scratches the surface of what gen AI can do. The real impact isn’t in customer-facing UIs. It’s in the backend, where gen AI is starting to orchestrate everything from anomaly detection and real-time billing corrections, to pre-empting an individual user’s needs based on their interactions with the service. For MVNOs, this is the foundation for smarter, faster and ultimately more trustworthy service delivery.

Backend intelligence is completely changing the way MVNOs think about customer lifetime value. Instead of reacting to churn signals after the fact, gen AI allows operators to detect subtle shifts in usage, context, and behaviour. A teenager buying their first SIM card today could be a high-value multi-device customer tomorrow — if the operator is smart enough to spot the signs.

Predictive engagement becomes possible by suggesting suitable add-ons when a customer gets a new handset, pushing roaming bundles before a trip, or proactively flagging spending patterns that might lead to additional charges, allowing the user to avoid them by purchasing a boost or upgrade. Cynics might call this upselling, but really it’s foresight. Gen AI enables MVNOs to meet users at the right moment, with the right product in the right tone — and do it all at scale.

This level of responsiveness builds trust. When customers feel like their provider is a step ahead, warning them before bill shock hits, explaining unusual charges before they’re noticed, or flagging unused services without being asked, the relationship changes. MVNOs position themselves as partners in the user’s digital life. And better yet, it’s a partnership that doesn’t require human intervention or spending hours holding on a call.

In fact, for many segments, especially younger users, the ideal interaction is no interaction at all, as long as the system just works. And that’s true of most sectors. Research by American Express found that 60% of its customer base would prefer not to call customer service if they can use online tools to solve their issues. But gen AI goes one step further, preempting the user’s problem before they even have to search for a solution. That’s the promise of gen AI at the backend. Not more communication or busywork for the user, just less frustration.

Gen AI isn’t just a service layer, it’s an engine

Automation doesn’t scale without architecture. For MVNOs looking to unlock the full potential of gen AI, the limiting factor isn’t ambition or getting their hands on the technology. It’s integration. One sure path to failure, or at least severe limitation, is to simply bolt gen AI onto existing workflows. Instead, it requires secure access, structure, and programmable infrastructure to allow it to orchestrate intelligently. That’s where the concept of a programmable business support system (BSS) enters the picture.

These platforms have been around for a while, but legacy iterations are relatively static and siloed, relying on manual interventions to achieve anything resembling agility. A programmable BSS, on the other hand, surfaces everything, including products, offers, usage data, service configurations, through secure APIs. It enables gen AI agents to read, simulate and adjust live operations in real time. Whether it’s automatically creating a new plan for an emerging customer segment, auditing billing logs for errors or handling a service complaint before it escalates, gen AI can act directly on the system instead of just suggesting changes for humans to act on.

This architecture also introduces something telecom has historically struggled with: safe, repeatable velocity. Using digital twins, MVNOs can now simulate entire product rollouts, testing bundles, pricing models and channel compatibility before a single customer ever sees them. Gen AI can run these simulations at scale, validate outcomes and auto-generate market-ready offerings with near-zero human friction. And because everything is API-ready and fully tested, these changes can be launched in days instead of months, with far fewer fallouts.

A programmable BSS doesn’t just reduce time-to-market; it reduces uncertainty. It gives MVNOs a platform that’s as dynamic as their customers, where every service is adaptive, every failure is a feedback loop and every decision node is open to automation. Gen AI enhances the stack, and it also re-invents the logic behind how the stack operates.

Agility with precision

On the surface, traditional MNOs and the new breed of MVNOs have access to the same tools — the same gen AI capabilities, the same automation frameworks, the same backend potential. But their priorities are worlds apart. MNOs have to serve everyone, from students to retirees, across mobile, broadband, entertainment, and increasingly, third-party services like insurance and energy. They operate on long timelines, where automation is often about reducing cost or streamlining legacy operations.

MVNOs, by contrast, are built for speed. They serve niche demographics, regional markets or specific use cases. That specificity makes gen AI exponentially more powerful. When you’re not trying to be everything to everyone, you can automate with surgical precision.

This precision is already reshaping what agility looks like. A gamer attending a live gaming event doesn’t want a new plan; they want a temporary bandwidth boost. A tourist doesn’t need an entirely new plan; they need access to temporary roaming offers before their plane touches down. These are micro-moments that traditional telco systems were never designed to accommodate.

But with gen AI analyzing usage patterns, detecting location shifts and tying behaviour to intent, MVNOs can deploy contextual offers and dynamic pricing in real time. Boosts, bundles, add-ons, and even media content can be surfaced based on who the customer is, where they are and what they’re likely to want next. And because MVNOs aren’t burdened by scale or product bloat, they can act on this intelligence immediately, not after six months of roadmap discussions. In a market where customer loyalty is measured in milliseconds, that’s the difference between retention and churn.

The road ahead

The next wave of telecom innovation won’t be won by those who build the biggest networks, but by those who can make every interaction count. For MVNOs, this is an operating principle rather than just another tool. It collapses wait times, anticipates needs, and automates with nuance. But as the intelligence deepens, so must the transparency. Without clean data, explainable logic, and ethical guardrails, even the smartest systems will fail to earn trust.

The future belongs to operators who can combine technical precision with emotional credibility — where every recommendation is timely, accurate and clearly understood. That’s how you win customers, and ultimately, it’s also how you keep them.