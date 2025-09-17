“We needed more, and we needed it everywhere” – Newmont on how 5G changes mining

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company, and the leading industrial private 5G operator in the mining sector. Here, its networks director, Chris Twaddle, gives a blow-by-blow account of how it developed a private 5G model with Ericsson to scale across all of its global operations.

Newmont Corporation is the world’s leading gold company, by its own account. It is also a major producer of copper, silver, zinc, lead, and molybdenum, with assets anchored in favourable mining jurisdictions in Australia, Africa, Latin America, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Founded in 1921, it is the only gold producer in the S&P 500 Index of the largest publicly traded companies in the US. “We are widely regarded as a benchmark for the overall US stock market and the health of the US economy,” it tells RCR Wireless – which is asking because it has also emerged over the last couple of years as the prime industrial-tech pin-up for private 5G in the mining industry.

And so we are all-ears. Its story has been covered in some detail in these pages already, mostly via the press work at Swedish network vendor Ericsson – from its first private 5G tests at its Cadia mine in New South Wales, to its full-blown rollout, to its plans deploy private 5G at 14 mines on four continents, and variously in other round-ups and retellings; but it has never been explained at such length. Here, Chris Twaddle, director of networks in Newmont’s operational infrastructure team, gives us the deep dive into the deepest of private 5G dives – in underground mining, plus all the associated above-ground processing, workshops, and operations. Here is a quote from him; the full Q&A is printed below.

“We needed more – much more – and we needed it everywhere. 5G was able to achieve this in a deterministic, predictable way that our operations could begin to rely on. There has been insufficient capacity previously to operate all the required number of machines in one area at the same time – particularly with the amount of video upload involved. Automation safety stops were regularly falsely triggered due to network packet loss.”

The message is that 5G works where Wi-Fi failed, and sets Newmont – and the wider mining industry, if it follows suit – on a road to better, smarter, safer operations in uniquely-challenging and dangerous operational environments. Its networks support real-time fleet tracking, AI-driven monitoring, AR/VR tools, and advanced safety systems. They are standardized, fully controlled, and globally scalable – and have established, relatively recently, a new foundation for digital transformation across all of its “tier-one” assets worldwide (the 14 mines on four continents, referenced earlier). But here’s Twaddle with all the answers.

Where is Newmont up to with Industry 4.0? Provide some broader context.

“Newmont is well advanced in the Industry 4.0 journey – based on the IBM definition of the term, as ‘the realization of the digital transformation of the field, delivering real-time decision making, enhanced productivity, flexibility and agility’. Our strategy around health, safety, and security supports the pursuit of a workplace free from fatalities, injuries, and illnesses, and focuses on applying knowledge and fostering innovation. This includes a commitment to consolidate data, use technology, and ensure effective comms to respond proactively and with agility to evolving risks.

“As a leading underground miner globally, Newmont uses automation to keep people out of harm’s way. For example, at Cadia we operate one of the most advanced automation levels of any underground mine in the world.

Our commitment to safety also includes the use of automated drill rigs, autonomous dozers, and other equipment across our operations. But automation is not constrained to underground mining. Newmont views automation, semi-automation, and remote control across our surface and underground operations as key planks to its safety and productivity ambitions.”

What are the pressures Newmont faces – which it wanted private 5G to help with?

“The Wi-Fi systems previously used at our operations did not enable Newmont to meet productivity potential – especially achieving new levels of machine productivity while keeping workers safe. Wi-Fi was unstable and unpredictable, and could lead to downtime for half a 12-hour shift at a time, and more for troubleshooting and efforts to restabilise connectivity. Automation systems would regularly trigger safety stops because of the instability in Wi-Fi connections.

“Our appetite for digitalisation meant we needed wireless connectivity that could perform at greater distance, with more throughput but also in an economically responsible manner. As an example, Newmont’s previous use of remote-controller bulldozers was unable to connect more than two machines at distances of no more than 100 metres on Wi-Fi, before the network and machines became unusable. Our production ambition requires us to connect more machines over much greater distances in order for our people and machines to realise their full potential, and for Newmont to explore the opportunities available with advanced automation.

“5G gives us the ability to extend high speed, low latency wireless connectivity across our sites cost effectively, with the level of stability and dependability required by the scale of Newmont’s operations. The technology has allowed us to resolve the issues with Wi-Fi that have held us back from realising our potential, but also provided a future-ready platform that enables the business to consider future safety, sustainability, and efficiency-enhancing mining technologies without being limited by our ability to connect them when and where we need.”

How do you assess Newmont’s tech prowess versus the rest of the mining industry?

“Newmont uses technology to make workers safer while improving efficiency. We will leave assessments up to others to judge. We are proud of the progress we have made using technology including automation, digital twins, machine learning, and AI to make our operations more productive and safe, and we will continue to work hard to build on that advantage.”

What makes the mining industry unique in Industry 4.0? What does it need?

“With costs growing and mines getting deeper as minerals become more challenging to extract, it is crucial that the mining sector takes full advantage of new technology to work smarter while improving safety and efficiency. Mining deals in long and extended distances – whether on the surface or underground. We need a way to provide connectivity to our machines and systems across these distances. The sector is somewhat unique because of its remoteness, and the elevated risks for staff; hence the sector-wide attention on safety.

“In adopting Industry 4.0 we need to be somewhat self-sufficient, so we have to look to technologies and systems that we can deploy and operate reliably and confidently, and with the staff we have rostered on at site. Unlike industries operating out of major cities, we don’t have the luxury of halting operations while we wait for an expert to come from an office. The cost of downtime is extreme, and it can take a long time to get to site. We have to keep everything we do simple, effective, and streamlined. This is what we have achieved with the shift to 5G.”

What were the original test cases for private 5G – better connectivity or new use cases?

“The potential for private 5G was clear based on the limitations Newmont was experiencing at our Cadia operation with remote controlled dozing. But the work was also triggered by the massive capacity demands we forecast across our operations. This included being limited to upload speeds of 20-30 Mbps using Wi-Fi to operate autonomous equipment such as ore loaders and remote-controlled mining machines and connections which were unreliable and unpredictable when under load.

“We needed more – much more – and we needed it everywhere. 5G was able to achieve this in a deterministic, predictable way that our operations could begin to rely on. There has been insufficient capacity previously to operate all the required number of machines in one area at the same time – particularly with the amount of video upload involved. Automation safety stops were regularly falsely triggered due to network packet loss.”

What were the results of the original (August 2024) 5G trials – as expected / better / different?

“They exceeded our expectations –which were already high given experience with 4G/LTE (versus Wi-Fi) in operations such as our Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea. Using Ericsson’s private 5G system, Newmont was able to demonstrate upload speeds of around 90Mbps along access drives and declines throughout the underground complex – and 150Mbps upload and 500Mbps download on all-important extraction drives. And this was with legacy end-device technology that has since improved.

“Where we have later implemented 5G into production environments, we have used later-model 5G radios from Ericsson that allow us to run essentially two 5G networks along a single piece of cable, doubling access drive performance. The underground connections are persistent and highly dependable, resolving historic limitations experienced with Wi-Fi and providing the consistent performance essential for remote control and autonomous mining systems. The results showed the extraordinary potential of 5G to improve safety, increase the number of machines that can be operated on a single network, and boost production efficiencies in underground mining.”

How did the relationship with Ericsson come about? How has it worked?

Private 5G – delivery of the Ericsson network (image: David Sexton via LinkedIn)

“When we embarked on our cellular journey, we sought a top-tier vendor that could bring globally leading technology and expertise, and which would be culturally compatible with Newmont. We wanted – and we found – a vendor that was willing to work with us and learn as much from us as we would learn from them. Newmont and Ericsson have enjoyed a long-term partnership based on common values, particularly the core value that safety and sustainability are fundamental to how we both do business.

“Since starting at our Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea in 2019, our relationship has been built on proven performance and a two-way exchange of ideas, insights, learning, and expertise. We jointly manage technical obstacles by leveraging best practices from global experience to mitigate risk. Trust and transparency are critical, along with the confidence in each other to work to a common goal and have robust conversations when needed.”

Have others been involved – in terms of integrators / vendors / other solution providers etc?

“Yes. I would particularly acknowledge Telstra Purple and our multiple original equipment manufacturer (OEM) providers across our sites.”

What is the latest at the Cadia mine, and elsewhere? What’s connected? What’s the difference?

“Moving to a 5G network both underground and on the surface is the backbone for enabling faster deployment and tighter integration of autonomous systems. We’ve used 5G at Cadia to enable the first use in the world of private 5G technology for tele-remote – remote control – dozing as part of our surface operations. Previously, we were unable to connect more than two machines at distances of no more than 100 metres on Wi-Fi before the network and machines became unusable.

“With 5G, we can now connect a full dozer fleet across the width of the tailings works construction area – up to 2.5 kilometres – from a single 5G radio. And we can achieve up to 175Mbps of uplink throughput – which is enough for up to 12 dozers, if required. With zero interruptions from comms instability or outages, 5G has boosted safe production and enabled workers to push more earth per shift than previously with Wi-Fi.

“At our Tanami mine in the Northern Territory – Australia’s most remote mine – 5G is being used to improve safety and boost productivity while enhancing working conditions for our people operating in one of the most challenging environments in the industry. MineStar Fleet Management launched in April 2024 and replaces our manual dispatch process with real-time fleet tracking and data capture, unlocking value through optimised fleet scheduling, improved operator performance and live asset health monitoring. Underground 5G tracks machine movements and delivers precise, real-time shift data with the aim to reduce 3,000-plus radio calls per shift.”

Talk about the set-up in terms of spectrum and edge / cloud componentry?

“Newmont’s approach to spectrum varies with geography and location. Typically we work with regulators to obtain access to industry spectrum ourselves where available, but we also engage with local spectrum holders such as mobile carriers for additional spectrum bands that may be advantageous to our needs – such as in underground mining.

“The networks we deploy are fully-private. We use this spectrum to allow us to build and operate our independent 5G infrastructure. The whole network is on site. We have our own cores and our own 5G radio access that we install on towers or in underground drives. Newmont has its own SIM cards with its own unique network codes that mean that only our equipment can connect to our network, and no-one else’s.”

What are the critical network factors – reliability / predictability / latency / bandwidth?

“In short, all of the above. It was clear with Wi-Fi that our demands exceeded network capabilities. For example, at Cadia, teleremote dozers needed around 7.5Mbps uplink throughput per machine to connect to their remote operators. We had an operational need to expand to a fleet of 12-16 various remote control machines, and to do it in such a way that the fleet could operate reliably, but also over a much larger area than Wi-Fi would allow.

“Connectivity needed latency of less than 50ms; any loss of connectivity for more than 1.5 seconds, or any loss of two consecutive packets, or delivery of out-of-order packets, would trigger dozer auto-braking and require a machine restart. Wi-Fi could not offer sufficient bandwidth and we had already pressed up against the practical limit when we tried to add a third machine. Band 1 and 3 spectrum (at 2100 MHz and 1800 MHz) was already in use at site for other LTE applications and could only provide a theoretical 76 Mbps uplink at the working area.

“Private 5G gave Newmont access to more spectrum – so networks can be established in areas where spectrum hadn’t been previously available, or more capacity can be added to existing networks. Improvements in resource usage has also enabled greater uplink efficiency with existing spectrum, resulting in increased upload speeds – which is crucial in mining given that 10 times more data is uploaded than downloaded.”

What use cases effectively funded the project, and which are the most exciting?

“Our initial trials showed the potential of 5G to improve safety, increase the number of machines that can be operated on a single network, and boost production efficiencies in underground mining. This is part of the new frontier of technology in mining – using innovation to make our people safer and our mines more productive. Now we’re focused on using 5G to roll out more autonomous fleet equipment – like drill rigs, graders, and autonomous haul trucks as part of future mining operations.

“This means we can use 5G’s unique capacity and capability to facilitate and streamline operational capabilities while deploying additional safety systems like radars and collision avoidance to improve overall mine safety systems. It is also important to note that our sites are not just about the underground operation – they also include processing, workshops, admin and operations, and camp. So in the future we can move people onto native 5G devices – laptops and tablets, handhelds, connected tools, AR/XR tools and wearables; even safety and process monitoring cameras.

“This will eventually enable the adoption of fully digital processes, richer communication between staff, advanced positioning and tracking of people, tools and equipment, on-the-job support and supervision for high-risk activities such as HV switching, and improved AI-backed monitoring and alarming across site.”

Is AI a motivation? Does the trend for generative and agentic AI inform Newmont’s strategy?

“Our main motivation for using 5G is to keep people safe and improve efficiency. While we use AI across the business in various ways, it hasn’t been a key driver of our 5G rollout. The concept of site-wide high-speed wireless is however really attractive to Newmont teams exploring how to increase AI in our operations. When you think about computer vision and video-as-a-sensor in our processing plants, 5G-everywhere gives these teams the ability to quickly and efficiently deploy or move a camera to where computer vision is needed to add value.

“The camera will require power, but access to power in a processing plant is readily available. Outdoors, we have solar options. The constraint has typically been the time and cost of pulling fibre to new camera locations, but with 5G cameras and 5G networks, we’ve solved that.”

Talk about the plan to scale the solution – globally? Is that in process? Is the Cadia model replicable?

“The solutions to bring 5G into Newmont’s operations are pre-packaged and standardised. This provides a faster time-to-value while allowing a consistent and implementer-agnostic set of capabilities across all Newmont sites. Newmont classifies a tier-one asset as one that can generate over 500koz (500 thousand ounces) of gold equivalent per annum, and all of our tier-one assets are in various stages of planning and execution of cellular and 5G.

“Our operations in Australia – the Cadia and Tanami mines mentioned earlier, plus Boddington – are all running 5G today. Our Papua New Guinea site is 5G-capable, and ready today. Our operations in Suriname, Ghana, and Mexico will by 5G capable and ready by the end of the year, with Cerro Negro in Argentina and our Canadian underground operations of Red Chris and Brucejack starting in 2026.”