As the demands on enterprise tech leaders continue to intensify – driven by rapid AI adoption, growing infrastructure complexity, and persistent cybersecurity challenges – so too does the need for more actionable insight and meaningful thought leadership grounded in real-life application.

Put simply, today’s tech leaders aren’t just looking for inspiration; they’re seeking the kind of expertise, content, and networking that helps them make smarter decisions, faster and at scale.

MWC25 Las Vegas, delivered in partnership with CTIA, meets this pressing need head-on. As the GSMA’s flagship North American event, it brings together the voices that matter most in enterprise connectivity, all in one place – offering focused, executive-level content designed specifically for CIOs and senior IT decision-makers navigating the current era of transformation.

A conference built for CIOs

This year’s MWC will take place at a new, luxury venue, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, bringing with it a refined focus on real thought leadership, real challenges, and real-world application. Built around two days of curated keynotes, summits, and networking, MWC25 Las Vegas is meticulously tailored to the evolving needs of the North American enterprise ecosystem.

At the core of MWC25 Las Vegas is a bespoke agenda that spotlights the CIO’s strategic role in enterprise transformation. Attendees can expect first-hand insights from leaders behind the scenes of some of the world’s most complex, innovative, and, most importantly, successful IT infrastructures, with representatives from Boldyn, IBM, Intel, JMA Wireless, Palantir Technologies, Qualcomm, ServiceNow, T-Mobile, and Vodafone all due to attend.

2025 themes: From tech vision to execution

This year’s packed agenda will explore enterprise connectivity through three interconnected themes:

Connected Industries: Dive into how 5G, IoT, and automation are reinventing sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and government services. Case studies from leading adopters will demonstrate how industrial-grade connectivity is turning ambition into operational change. Highlights include keynote sessions from CTIA CEO Ajit Pai, CTIA Chair Kyle Malady, and the GSMA’s very own CMO Lara Dewar – followed by a panel of tech leaders, including Jim Siders, Palantir CTO, Amit Zavery, ServiceNow President, and former McDonald’s CDO and Ritual CEO and Co-founder Atif Rafiq, unpacking how legacy infrastructure is being transformed in real time.

AI+: Explore how generative and agentic AI models are reshaping IT architecture, workforce productivity, and service delivery. These sessions go beyond the hype – focusing on ethical integration, measurable outcomes, and sustainable AI deployment. Attendees will hear directly from AI leaders at Box, Deloitte, Scale AI, and Qualcomm, discussing how enterprises can move from experimentation to scalable deployment – also featuring an expert panel offering practical playbooks for thriving in the AI era.

Connected Enablers: No transformation happens in isolation. Learn how edge computing, network APIs, cloud-native infrastructure, and security are driving scalable innovation across enterprises. Keynotes will explore how to build intelligent and resilient enterprise, with senior leaders from Automation Anywhere, IBM, and Serve Robotics discussing how CIOs are making smart capital investments while deploying intelligent automation to build more adaptable operations.

Spotlight summits

At MWC25 Las Vegas, attendees can look forward to new and returning summits, including:

Private Wireless Networks Summit: Dive into real-world Private 5G deployments across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and government, exploring best practices in security, latency control, network slicing, and enterprise integration.



CIO Summit: A dedicated stage for CIOs to exchange lessons learned and navigate shared priorities.



Smart Aviation Summit: Industry-specific forums on connectivity in high-stakes environments to support a new era of intelligent airport/airline operations and passenger experiences.

Agentic AI Summit: Discover how telcos and enterprises are using autonomous AI agents to drive network intelligence, service personalization, and operational efficiency.

Satellite & NTN Summit: Examine how mobile operator and satellite ecosystems are converging to expand connectivity – covering spectrum strategies, direct-to-device innovation, global roaming, and IoT at scale.

Turning innovation into action

North America’s connectivity landscape is advancing fast, and CIOs sit firmly at the helm. MWC25 Las Vegas is the place where enterprise technology leadership meets execution. Join us to explore what’s next, make the right connections, and take ideas from concept to company-wide deployment.

