AIDC market to hit $98.04 billion by 2032, research finds

In sum – what to know:

Market projected to reach $98B by 2032 – The AI data center market is set to expand more than sixfold from USD 14.25B in 2024 at a 27.33% CAGR.

Hardware, hyperscale, and cloud segments dominate – Specialized chips, hyperscale build-outs, and cloud-based platforms lead growth, with hardware representing over half of 2024 revenues.

North America remains the largest market – With 37% share, early AI adoption and hyperscaler concentration ensure the U.S. continues to drive infrastructure expansion.

The global AI data center market, valued at $14.25 billion last year, is projected to surge to $98.04 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.33% between 2025 and 2032, according to a research report by SNS Insider.

The report noted that the expansion is being mainly fueled by the growing demand for high-performance computing to handle AI workloads, machine learning, and big data analytics. Cloud-based AI adoption, rapid hyperscale data center construction, and progress in GPUs, TPUs, and storage technologies are further boosting capacity and efficiency. Investments in AI-driven applications across healthcare, automotive, finance, and IT are expected to accelerate this growth, the report added.

In the United States alone, the AI data center market was valued at $3.35 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach $20.12 billion by 2032, with an expected CAGR of 25.21%. Expansion in the U.S. market is being driven by strong uptake of AI computing infrastructure, cloud AI services, advanced hardware, and enterprise adoption of AI applications, according to SNS Insider.

The hardware segment accounted for around 54% of global revenue in 2024, reflecting demand for GPUs, TPUs, and FPGAs in AI training and inference. Growing AI workloads, investment in high-performance computing, and deployment of energy-efficient servers and advanced cooling systems are key factors supporting hardware growth.

Meanwhile, hyperscale data centers held about 35% of market share in 2024, offering the scalability needed for large-scale AI model training and storage.

Cloud-based AI platforms represented roughly 62% of global revenue last year, supported by enterprises seeking scalable, flexible solutions without large upfront investments. Access to advanced AI chips, toolkits, and data management has reinforced cloud providers’ dominance, the research firm said.

AI model training contributed around 29% of revenue in 2024, as the development of complex systems such as GPT, DALL·E, and Gemini requires significant computing resources, extended runtimes, and heavy infrastructure and power investments.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector represented about 29% of the global market in 2024. Use cases such as fraud detection, algorithmic trading, credit scoring, and risk analysis continue to drive investment in AI infrastructure, supported by security and compliance requirements, it added.

North America accounted for approximately 37% of global revenue in 2024, supported by early adoption of AI, the concentration of hyperscalers like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, and significant investment in generative AI infrastructure. The region’s mature cloud ecosystem and AI talent pool are expected to keep demand strong, the research firm said.