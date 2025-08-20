Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 for mid-range smartphones

The new Qualcomm chip promises AI, gaming, and camera upgrades for mid-range smartphones

In sum – what to know:

Modest performance boost, major gaming focus – Built on 4 nm with a Prime core up to 2.7 GHz, the chip delivers ~7% CPU/GPU gains and adds Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Game Super Resolution and 144 Hz display support.

AI and imaging upgrades – Supports on-device generative AI with models like Llama 1B, plus enhanced camera capabilities including up to 200MP sensors, AI Remosaic, and 4K HDR video capture.

Connectivity and efficiency – Integrates 5G (mmWave + sub-6 GHz), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 5 minutes), making advanced features accessible to affordable devices like the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro+.

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, a mid-range mobile platform that delivers modest performance gains while bringing advanced gaming, AI, and camera features to affordable smartphones.

Built on TSMC’s 4 nm process, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 maintains the same 1+3+4 Kryo CPU architecture as its predecessor but raises peak clock speeds to 2.7 GHz. Qualcomm says the improvements translate to around a 7% boost in CPU and GPU performance over last year’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

The chip introduces several Snapdragon Elite Gaming capabilities, including Game Super Resolution for sharper visuals and Adaptive Performance Engine 3.0 to optimize thermal and GPU loads. It also supports ultra-wide displays up to 2,900 × 1,300 resolution at 144 Hz, positioning it as a strong option for gaming-focused devices.

On the imaging front, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 supports AI-enhanced features such as AI Remosaic and Video Super Resolution. It can handle up to 200-megapixel cameras and record 4K HDR video, with playback supported on W-FHD+ 144 Hz HDR10+ displays.

Qualcomm has also expanded on-device AI capabilities, with a Hexagon NPU supporting generative AI tasks and popular small language models like Llama 1B and Qwen 1B. This enables features such as real-time translation, transcription, and enhanced noise cancellation.

The chip boasts an integrated 5G modem with support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands, alongside Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and Qualcomm’s FastConnect system. The platform also supports LPDDR5 memory up to 16 GB and UFS 3.1 storage. Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ enables up to 50% charge in as little as five minutes, depending on the device.

The platform also brings high-fidelity audio via Qualcomm’s Aqstic codec and aptX Lossless, catering to users seeking premium sound quality in mid-range devices.

Qualcomm said the first phone powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 will be the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, launching soon in China.

While the new chipset represents an incremental upgrade over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, Qualcomm is positioning it as a strategic refresh that combines modest performance boosts with meaningful enhancements to gaming, AI, imaging, and connectivity.