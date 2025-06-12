T-Mobile US makes fiber-focused play with new broadband offering

By partnering rather than overbuilding, T-Mobile US seeks to accelerate growth in underserved areas without assuming the financial burden of nationwide fiber deployment

Earlier this month, T-Mobile US formalized its push into fiber broadband with the launch of T-Mobile Fiber, introducing new service plans that include long-term price guarantees and consumer-focused perks. The company’s fiber offering, now available to more than 500,000 U.S. households, builds on the growth of its 5G Home Internet service, which reaches nearly 7 million customers.

T-Mobile’s goal is to pass 12 to 15 million homes with fiber by 2030 and reach 12 million broadband subscribers by 2028. The move reflects a broader effort to diversify its connectivity portfolio and compete more directly in markets long dominated by legacy cable and telecom providers.

“We’re building on that momentum with T-Mobile Fiber by teaming up with… local fiber providers, including Lumos and soon Metronet, to bring high-speed connectivity to even more people,” Allan Samson, chief broadband officer at T-Mobile, told RCR Wireless News. “In many of these areas, we’re offering a real alternative for the first time — breaking through where traditional providers have been absent or unchecked for too long.”

Instead of building its own nationwide fiber infrastructure, T-Mobile is working with regional providers through joint ventures and wholesale agreements. This approach, according to Samson, enables faster market entry by combining T-Mobile’s national brand and customer experience with the local deployment expertise of companies like Lumos.

“In most cases, our partners manage the fiber infrastructure,” Samson said. “T-Mobile brings national scale, customer relationships and a simplified broadband experience.”

Following the recent acquisition of Lumos and pending collaboration with Metronet, the company is expanding its fiber presence while avoiding the capital demands of full infrastructure ownership.

T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet remains a core part of its broadband strategy, particularly in areas where fiber deployments may not be economically viable. Rather than choosing between technologies, Samson said the company sees fiber and fixed wireless as complementary tools to meet varying customer needs. “5G helps us move quickly and reach more people, while fiber brings top-tier performance,” he said, noting that fiber is particularly well suited for high-demand households, such as those with remote workers or gamers.

This dual-path model aligns with broader industry trends, with fixed wireless serving as a bridge while fiber networks scale over time.

T-Mobile’s fiber initiative focuses on residential and small business customers. However, its partners are expected to continue supporting adjacent markets such as mobile backhaul, multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and enterprise services. “As we enter new communities, we work together to serve as many opportunities as possible within reasonable reach of our fiber routes,” Samson said.

The timing of T-Mobile’s push comes as competitors are also scaling up fiber investments. AT&T recently announced it had passed 30 million fiber locations, halfway to its goal of 60 million by 2030. Verizon, meanwhile, is expanding its reach through its acquisition of Frontier Communications. Cable operators are also increasing multi-gig deployments to remain competitive.

T-Mobile’s measured entry into the fiber market aims to balance scalability with cost efficiency. By partnering rather than overbuilding, the company seeks to accelerate growth in underserved areas without assuming the financial burden of nationwide fiber deployment.

With clear long-term targets and a flexible execution model, T-Mobile’s fiber strategy is positioned to complement its existing wireless footprint — while contributing to the intensifying race to connect America’s homes with next-generation broadband.