Globe boosts 5G coverage across the Philippines in Q1

Globe said that its 5G expansion in Q1 was supported by the addition of 235 new 5G sites

In sum – what you need to know:

5G Expansion – Globe Telecom extended its 5G coverage, reaching 98.71% of Metro Manila and 97.97% of key Visayas and Mindanao cities in Q1 2025.

Network Upgrades – The telco constructed 487 new towers and upgraded 3,940 existing ones, using 32T32R Massive MIMO technology to enhance network performance in dense areas.

Digital Divide Effort – Through its connectivity plan, Globe launched 600 new cell sites in underserved areas and plans to reach 700 by the end of 2025 to help close the country’s digital divide.

Globe Telecom, which is the largest mobile network operator in the Philippines, has expanded its 5G network infrastructure in the first quarter of the year, and now covers 98.71% of Metro Manila and 97.97% of major cities in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The telco said that this 5G expansion in Q1 2025 was supported by the addition of 235 new 5G sites. The carrier also noted that these improvements serve more than 9.5 million 5G-enabled devices.

During the first quarter, Globe constructed 487 new cell towers and upgraded 3,940 existing ones with LTE capabilities. The rollout of 32T32R Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) technology is also boosting network performance in densely populated areas, the telco said.

Through its Connectivity Plan Task Force, Globe has launched 600 new cell sites in remote and underserved areas across the Asian nation, with plans to reach 700 by the end of 2025. This effort is part of a larger industry initiative to close the digital divide across the country.

In Q1, Globe delivered PHP 39.9 billion ($720.6 million) in consolidated gross service revenues, reflecting a 3% decline year-on-year amid a challenging market environment.

Globe’s mobile business generated PHP28.3 billion in revenues in the first quarter, compared to PHP29.1 billion in the same period last year. °While mobile revenues saw a 3% year-on-year decrease, the segment remained a key driver of Globe’s overall topline, maintaining a steady 71% contribution to total consolidated gross service revenues. The mobile business continued to demonstrate resilience, supported by ongoing network investments that enhanced competitiveness and improved customer experience,” the telco said.

Globe’s mobile customer base also expanded to 61.6 million subscribers by end-March 2025, up 5% from 58.8 million a year earlier.

Finnish vendor Nokia previously said it was deploying its modular Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) for Globe Telecom across the southern islands of the Philippines.

The European vendor noted that this new deployment was expected to help to accelerate 5G deployment in the region.

Nokia’s IPAA+ solution has a light, modular design and supports all 5G frequency bands in a single antenna, including the 2.6 GHz spectrum band, the vendor said. Nokia’s IPAA+ also has the capability to support other bands, which means that previous investments made by operators are protected.

The vendor also highlighted that the antenna overcomes the challenge of finding space on towers and rooftops to expand 5G coverage, with its lightweight and more compact design. Combining the 4G passive and 5G active antennas together into a compact solution can also help lower site rental costs and make the acquisition of sites faster, the vendor added.

In February 2021, Nokia had announced that it was selected by Globe Telecom for a three-year deal to upgrade its existing 4G network, as well as expand the geographical reach of its 5G network at over 1,000 sites in the Philippines. That deployment covered the second and third largest islands of Mindanao and Visayas and began in 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nokia was expected to provide equipment and services from its comprehensive 5G AirScale portfolio to build out the Radio Access Network (RAN), including base stations and other radio access products. Globe Telecom will also use Nokia’s high-capacity AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solution, which utilizes 64TR radios, to boost coverage and performance.