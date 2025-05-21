Revenues and profits were up, and Keysight has an upbeat outlook for the rest of the year

Keysight Technologies exceeded its guidance for its fiscal second quarter and raised its guidance for the full-year 2025, based on strong demand in high-speed networking and data centers, as well as a bounce-back in wireless demand related to 5G-Advanced and early 6G work.

Keysight’s revenues for the quarter were $1.31 billion, up from $1.22 billion during the same time last year. Net income was $257 million, up from $126 million in the year-ago period.

“Keysight delivered strong second quarter results with revenue and earnings per share above the high end of guidance. This quarter’s performance underscores the strength of our long-term strategy, deep customer engagement and disciplined execution,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s president and CEO. He added that the company is “monitoring the macroeconomic environment” but still sees “a healthy funnel of opportunities” and was therefore raising its expectations for its rate of growth for the rest of the year.

In terms of segments, Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group (CSG) saw revenues grow 9% year-on-year to $913 million. Its Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) saw slightly less growth, with revenues up 5% from the same time last year due to growth in semiconductor test solutions and general electronics.

During the quarterly call with investors, Dhanasekaran credited “robust” growth in the wireline segment and said that infrastructure expansion in the data center market is driving strong orders. In wireless, he said: “We saw a steady pace of R&D activity related to 5G advanced and early 6G research, as well as investments in Non-Terrestrial Networks. While smartphone supply chain activity remains stable, innovation and investment in R&D in radio access networks continue to grow.”

Keysight executives also emphasized that the company has diversified its supply chain over the past few years and now has “minimal” exposure to China, amid continued uncertainty about the trajectory of tariffs.

Keysight expects its revenues for the third fiscal quarter of 2025 to be between $1.305 billion to $1.325 billion.

In other test news:

–5G Automotive Association members recently demonstrated vehicles connected with both 4G/5G and complementary Non-Terrestrial Network-connectivity. 5GAA said it was also the live-traffic demo of 5G vehicle-to-everything (5G-V2X) Direct technology, in which two vehicles shared sensor data to figure out that a pedestrian was crossing an obstructed intersection.

The demo took place in Paris, France. NTN connectivity was used for emergency messages and hazard warnings, and 5G-V2X Direct for detecting road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

“Today, we saw real vehicles on real roads, connected through cutting-edge technologies such as satellite, 5G-V2X Direct and commercial networks. This is the future of automotive connectivity, and it’s closer than you think,” said 5GAA Chairman Christoph Voigt.

More than a dozen companies took place in the demonstrations, with test and measurement participants that included Anritsu, Keysight Technologies and Rohde & Schwarz.

Rohde & Schwarz’s anti-drone ARDRONIS Wi-Fi solution. Image: R&S.

-Speaking of Rohde & Schwarz, the company this week introduced the latest version of its ARDRONIS Wi-Fi solution for detecting, locating and defending against Wi-Fi-controlled drones.

The ARDRONIS Wi-Fi system provides an approximate direction of a detected signal from a drone, and it can also intercept and display the video signal between the drone and the pilot. It can also decode a drone’s transmitted Remote ID in order to get the UAV’s location, speed, altitude and other information. ARDRONIS also can interrupt the Wi-Fi control connection between the drone and its pilot as a countermeasure, R&S said.

-R&S also this week announced a strategic partnership with observability company ElastiFlow, aimed at improving network visibility and data enrichment for enterprises via a collaboration that included R&S’ ipoque deep-packet inspection capabilities. ElastiFlow specializes in network flow data, which Rohde described as records of the IPFIX protocol that are “essential for understanding network traffic, detecting anomalies, and ensuring optimized performance and robust security.

“By combining our advanced deep packet inspection capabilities with ElastiFlow’s innovative network flow data technology, we can provide customers with a more comprehensive understanding of their network activity,” explained Dr. Ing. Martin Mieth, director of network analysis for ipoque. “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of modern network visibility, and we look forward to working together to drive innovation and excellence in the industry.”