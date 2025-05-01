FCC revisits satellite spectrum power levels

In the new space-based communications era, the Federal Communications Commission is taking a fresh look at satellite spectrum power transmission levels that have not been updated in several decades.

In particular, the new FCC proceeding looks at the Ku- and Ka- band satellite spectrum ranges at 10.7-12.7 GHz, 17.3-18.6 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz. All four Commissioners approved the move.

“The power limits developed in the 1990s hamper satellite broadband by degrading signal quality, reducing coverage, limiting capacity, and making it harder to share spectrum with other satellite systems,” said FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. “Back then, high-speed satellite broadband was considered the stuff of science fiction and the ability to share between satellite systems was primitive. Fast forward to today, and breakthrough advances enable efficient spectrum use and sharing, making satellite broadband a real competitive option.”

In a release, the FCC said that the proceeding is aimed at enabling “greater and more intensive use” of satellite spectrum for space activities in the United States.

“Outdated power restrictions adopted decades ago represent the greatest limitation on modern commercial satellite capabilities,” the agency said. In the proposed proceeding, the FCC said specifically that the spectrum-sharing regime in the Ka- and Ku- bands between geostationary and non-geostationary (NGSO) satellite systems “represents the single most constraining regulatory requirement on NGSO satellite systems currently deploying at breakneck speed.”

The current dominant force in LEO satellites is Starlink, owned by Trump administration ally Elon Musk. SpaceX filed a request with the FCC in late 2024, asking for a rulemaking that would reconsider the sharing regime between NGSO and geostationary (GSO) satellite systems and arguing that the current rules are based on inefficient, “flawed and outdated assumptions”.

The FCC added in its proceeding that part of its rationale on the update is because “GSO and NGSO satellites are helping bridge the digital divide.”

On a related note, the FCC said that it has processed 85 space station and 904 earth station applications since the Trump administration took over on January 20.

AST SpaceMobile agrees to coordinate with NSF

In related news on non-terrestrial networks, fledgling LEO-based cellular connectivity service provider AST SpaceMobile recently announced that it had come to an agreement with the National Science Foundation and the broader astronomy community to mitigate impacts from its large-array satellites on ground-based astronomy observations.

That includes actions such as reducing satellite brightness and providing” accurate, real-time satellite positioning data to observatories,” the company said in a release.

AST’s BlueWalker 3 satellite, which is one of six satellites that the company currently has in orbit, spans 693 square feet in size and at times, is reportedly the brightest object in the sky, raising concerns from astronomers about visual interference from AST’s current and future fleet.

“We recognize the importance of preserving the night sky for scientific research,” said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. “This agreement highlights our ongoing commitment to responsible stewardship of space and active cooperation with the global scientific community and ensures that our mission to eliminate connectivity gaps and make broadband accessible to all does not come at the expense of scientific discovery.”