YOU ARE AT:PodcastEngineering the Future: AI, Automation and the Tech Powering Telecom's Next Chapter...

Engineering the Future: AI, Automation and the Tech Powering Telecom’s Next Chapter with Sean Shahini of Inorsa

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
Podcast

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital, host Carrie Charles sits down with Sean Shahini, the visionary Founder and CEO of Inorsa, to discuss the future of telecom engineering through the lens of automation, AI, and intelligent infrastructure.

Sean shares how he left a successful engineering career to launch Inorsa, a platform built to tackle one of the telecom industry’s biggest challenges: bottlenecks in site design, permitting, and infrastructure deployment. By automating repetitive, manual processes that traditionally took weeks, Inorsa helps tower companies reduce turnaround times to hours — all while improving accuracy, compliance, and scalability.

Carrie and Sean explore how Inorsa’s AI-powered tools analyze contracts, generate CAD drawings, and streamline project workflows using cloud-native, telecom-specific data models. Sean opens up about the risks of offshoring critical infrastructure work, the urgent need to reskill telecom teams, and how AI isn’t about replacing engineers — it’s about freeing them to solve real problems.

From startup grit to game-changing growth, this episode highlights how Inorsa is reshaping the way telecom infrastructure gets built — and why companies that don’t embrace automation may be left behind.

Tune in to learn how one founder’s obsession with efficiency is powering the next chapter of telecom.

Watch The Podcast:

Listen to the Podcast:

Important Links

About Sean Shahini

sean shahini on Lets get digital podcast with carrie charles

Sean Shahini is the founder and CEO of Inorsa, a telecom automation company revolutionizing network deployment. With a background in biomedical and electrical engineering, Sean brings a systems-level approach to solving telecom’s most complex challenges through automation, AI, and cloud-based engineering workflows.

Learn more about Inorsa at https://inorsa.com/

  • Inorsa supports 90% of major tower companies in the U.S.
  • Their automation platform drastically reduces site design and permit turnaround
  • Passionate about removing engineering bottlenecks and scaling smarter infrastructure

Previous article
L3Harris’ Two47 MCX solution supports mission-critical, future-ready communications
Next article
T&M: Bureau Veritas revenues jump 8% as it eyes more acquisitions

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

Jump to Article

What infra upgrades are needed to handle AI energy spikes?

AI infra brief: Power struggles behind AI growth

The IEA report predicts that AI processing in the U.S. will need more electricity than all heavy industries combined, such as steel, cement and chemicals

Energy demand for AI data centers in the U.S. is expected to grow about 50 gigawatt each year for the coming years, according to Aman Khan, CEO of International Business Consultants

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats