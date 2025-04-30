Engineering the Future: AI, Automation and the Tech Powering Telecom’s Next Chapter with Sean Shahini of Inorsa

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital, host Carrie Charles sits down with Sean Shahini, the visionary Founder and CEO of Inorsa, to discuss the future of telecom engineering through the lens of automation, AI, and intelligent infrastructure.

Sean shares how he left a successful engineering career to launch Inorsa, a platform built to tackle one of the telecom industry’s biggest challenges: bottlenecks in site design, permitting, and infrastructure deployment. By automating repetitive, manual processes that traditionally took weeks, Inorsa helps tower companies reduce turnaround times to hours — all while improving accuracy, compliance, and scalability.

Carrie and Sean explore how Inorsa’s AI-powered tools analyze contracts, generate CAD drawings, and streamline project workflows using cloud-native, telecom-specific data models. Sean opens up about the risks of offshoring critical infrastructure work, the urgent need to reskill telecom teams, and how AI isn’t about replacing engineers — it’s about freeing them to solve real problems.

From startup grit to game-changing growth, this episode highlights how Inorsa is reshaping the way telecom infrastructure gets built — and why companies that don’t embrace automation may be left behind.

Tune in to learn how one founder’s obsession with efficiency is powering the next chapter of telecom.