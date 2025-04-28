At MWC this AI bartender made cocktails—and the case for edge AI

With its MixMaster AI bartender demonstration, Dell Technologies showed how on-device, multi-modal AI can turn storytelling and personalization into an experience

The best bartenders don’t just pour drinks—they craft experiences. But what if your next favorite cocktail came not from a person, but from a voice-powered AI that tells stories, remembers preferences, and improvises like a local mixologist? While a human touch (in this case of bottles, shakers and other barware) is still necessary, blending creativity and knowledge—and outputting that combination in a way that’s accessible and impactful—is increasingly a role for artificial intelligence (AI).

This was on display in the Dell Technologies stand at Mobile World Congress where the MixMaster AI bartender demo asked guest preferences, made recommendations, and served up cocktails, and stories, to guests. But, the MixMaster demo wasn’t just for show. It demonstrated a powerful use case for edge AI, with Dell hardware running everything locally—voice recognition, generative storytelling, and decision-making—without relying on the cloud. That kind of low-latency, on-device intelligence is key to AI-powered experiences in the real world, from retail to hospitality and beyond.

“Our AI bartender is an experience where you can interact with an AI,” Dell Technologies Client Solutions CTO – Senior Principal Engineer Spencer Bull explained. Guests will “be able to have an AI-inspired cocktail.”

So what does that experience entail? “Picture this,” MixMaster said. “It’s a warm evening in Barcelona, the city alive with music and the vibrant hum of life. In the heart of La Rambla, a local bartender named Miguel was inspired by the city’s energy.” He channeled his inspiration into a rum-based cocktail marked by tropical flavors in “a nod to the city’s coastal charm,” along with strawberry puree to add a bit of “romance.”

MixMaster continued: “This concoction quickly became a favorite. Every sip tells the story of Barcelona, a city where tradition meets innovation, and where every corner holds a new adventure. And now this story is a part of your cocktail experience.”

Bull noted that the AI bartender was “an experiment” focused on the real-world use of a “multi-modal [AI] that takes in voice and can transcribe it into text, and then be able to process it and spit it back out in a voice format…We want to be able to use [this technology] inside our servers as well as our client PCs,” Bull said.

If you’re playing along at home, you’ll need 1.5 ounces of rum, 1 ounce of pineapple juice, 0.5 ounces of strawberry puree, 0.5 ounces of simple syrup, a splash of orange juice, and lime garnish. Now follow these steps:

Fill a shaker with ice Add rum Add pineapple juice Add strawberry puree Add simple syrup Shake well until chilled Strain into a glass filled with fresh ice Top with a splash of OJ Garnish with a lime wheel Serve and enjoy your taste of Barcelona!

And remember: MixMaster may be a bartender for now, but it points to a future where AI becomes more immersive, more emotional, and more fun. Whether it’s crafting a cocktail or a customer experience, the ingredients are the same: good stories, smart tech, and a dash of creativity.

