Amdocs, Dell Technologies, Red Hat on AI-powered network automation

In the push to AI-native networks, CSPs are investing in network automation tools to improve efficiency and network performance

As communication service providers (CSPs) evolve toward more agile, AI-native operations, three industry leaders—Amdocs, Dell Technologies, and Red Hat—have joined forces to deliver an integrated, AI-powered approach to automating network operations. Their combined solution unites infrastructure telemetry, observability, and closed-loop automation to help CSPs reduce operational complexity, accelerate service delivery, and improve customer experience.

At MWC 2025, executives from each company showcased how this collaboration is solving real-world problems faced by operators navigating multivendor, multi-cloud environments.

“What we’re doing together between Dell, Red Hat and Amdocs, we’re creating what we think is a hugely innovative AIOps platform,” Nail Byrne, Vice President of Networks and Cloud Partner Strategy at Amdocs, said. Amdocs is bringing it together with our AIOps platform, which integrates our network performance optimization capabilities, observability layers, and automation tools into a seamless, end-to-end solution, he said.

At the heart of this solution are Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks—factory-integrated, pre-validated building blocks designed to simplify deployment of cloud-native telecom infrastructure. These blocks include Red Hat OpenShift, NVIDIA GPUs, and Dell’s own Telecom Infrastructure Automation Suite.

“So if you look at Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks, what they are are factory-integrated, pre-validated, pre-tested building blocks that you use to build and scale out your network,” Kevin Gray, Senior Consultant at Dell Technologies, said. The combined solution, Gray said, “gives…insights that you need to take corrective action to support operations, as well as give you the automation necessary to do things like scale out your clusters when the time comes.”

From a software perspective, Red Hat OpenShift and OpenShift AI provide the container orchestration and machine learning operations (MLOps) capabilities to support intelligent applications across telco workloads. Red Hat’s approach emphasizes the importance of building applications—not just deploying models—so that CSPs can realize business value from AI faster.

“A lot of time when we think about addressing the telco use cases with AI, we jump into inference and AI models, but actually It’s more common for enterprises to think about building an application—an AI assistant—and then work backwards to drive value into their user base,” said David Kypuros, Global Principal Architect for AI in Telco, Media and Entertainment at Red Hat. He described Red Hat OpenShift as an application development platform that can host these AI workloads. And OpenShift AI, in partnership with NVIDIA’s NIMs platform, makes it easy to develop and deploy AI models drawing on both Red Hat’s and NVIDIA’s trusted ecosystems.

Together, the three companies offer a unified, future-ready foundation for AI-powered network operations. By combining Dell’s infrastructure and telemetry, Red Hat’s scalable AI development and deployment tools, and Amdocs’ cross-domain orchestration and automation platform, the solution addresses both near-term efficiency goals and long-term strategic transformation. Click here to see a demonstration of this solution.

CSPs are under increasing pressure to deliver better performance at lower costs while preparing for the demands of 5G Advanced and future 6G networks. This collaboration delivers not just technology integration, but a clear value narrative: enabling operators to simplify operations, reduce manual intervention, and confidently adopt AI across their networks.

