Riding the Wireless Wave: Big Moves, Bold Priorities and The Power of Community with Patrick Halley of WIA

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital, host Carrie Charles sits down with Patrick Halley, President & CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), to explore the bold moves and powerful community behind America’s wireless future. Patrick shares WIA’s mission to champion digital infrastructure and its deep roots in advocacy, workforce development, and cross-industry collaboration.
They dive into the top priorities shaping telecom in 2025 — national permitting reform, access to commercial spectrum, and the push for wireless-inclusive federal broadband funding. Patrick also gives an exciting preview of this year’s Connect(X) event in Chicago, where leaders from Verizon, AT&T, Ericsson, and more will discuss everything from in-building connectivity to AI-driven edge computing.
From the growing role of private 5G networks to WIA’s hands-on workforce training and apprenticeship programs, this episode offers a 360-degree view of where the industry is headed — and who’s helping lead the charge.
Tune in to hear how WIA is uniting the wireless ecosystem to deliver connectivity everywhere — and why the power of community is key to the future of wireless.
Watch The Podcast:
Listen to the Podcast:
About Patrick Halley
Patrick Halley is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA). WIA represents over 140 companies that develop, build, own and operate the nation’s wireless infrastructure and is the leading authority on all things wireless.
Mr. Halley joined WIA in August of 2022. Prior to joining the association, he was the Senior Vice President of Policy & Advocacy and General Counsel at USTelecom – The Broadband Association. There he led the association’s policy development and advocacy efforts in Washington, DC, and the states. He also served as an officer of the Industry Traceback Group, LLC, an organization that traces, sources, and ultimately works to prevent illegal robocalls.
Prior to joining USTelecom, Mr. Halley was a partner at the communications law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP (WBK), where he advised communications providers and trade associations on strategic, policy, and legal matters. During that time, he was the Executive Director of the Next Generation 911 Institute, a not-for profit organization supporting the work of the Congressional Next Generation 911 Caucus to modernize the nation’s 911 system.
He previously served at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in numerous roles, including as a legal advisor to an FCC Chairman and two Bureau Chiefs, as Associate Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, and Acting Director of the Commission’s Office of Legislative Affairs. Before joining the FCC, Mr. Halley was the Director of Government Affairs for NENA – The 911 Association where he served as the association’s liaison with Congress, the FCC, and other government agencies.
Patrick graduated magna cum laude from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law. He received a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, from The George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs.