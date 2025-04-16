Riding the Wireless Wave: Big Moves, Bold Priorities and The Power of Community with Patrick Halley of WIA

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital, host Carrie Charles sits down with Patrick Halley, President & CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), to explore the bold moves and powerful community behind America’s wireless future. Patrick shares WIA’s mission to champion digital infrastructure and its deep roots in advocacy, workforce development, and cross-industry collaboration.

They dive into the top priorities shaping telecom in 2025 — national permitting reform, access to commercial spectrum, and the push for wireless-inclusive federal broadband funding. Patrick also gives an exciting preview of this year’s Connect(X) event in Chicago, where leaders from Verizon, AT&T, Ericsson, and more will discuss everything from in-building connectivity to AI-driven edge computing.

From the growing role of private 5G networks to WIA’s hands-on workforce training and apprenticeship programs, this episode offers a 360-degree view of where the industry is headed — and who’s helping lead the charge.

Tune in to hear how WIA is uniting the wireless ecosystem to deliver connectivity everywhere — and why the power of community is key to the future of wireless.