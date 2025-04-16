YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesRiding the Wireless Wave: Big Moves, Bold Priorities and The Power of...

Riding the Wireless Wave: Big Moves, Bold Priorities and The Power of Community with Patrick Halley of WIA

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital, host Carrie Charles sits down with Patrick Halley, President & CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), to explore the bold moves and powerful community behind America’s wireless future. Patrick shares WIA’s mission to champion digital infrastructure and its deep roots in advocacy, workforce development, and cross-industry collaboration.

They dive into the top priorities shaping telecom in 2025 — national permitting reform, access to commercial spectrum, and the push for wireless-inclusive federal broadband funding. Patrick also gives an exciting preview of this year’s Connect(X) event in Chicago, where leaders from Verizon, AT&T, Ericsson, and more will discuss everything from in-building connectivity to AI-driven edge computing.

From the growing role of private 5G networks to WIA’s hands-on workforce training and apprenticeship programs, this episode offers a 360-degree view of where the industry is headed — and who’s helping lead the charge.

Tune in to hear how WIA is uniting the wireless ecosystem to deliver connectivity everywhere — and why the power of community is key to the future of wireless.

About Patrick Halley

Patrick Halley is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA). WIA represents over 140 companies that develop, build, own and operate the nation’s wireless infrastructure and is the leading authority on all things wireless.

Mr. Halley joined WIA in August of 2022. Prior to joining the association, he was the Senior Vice President of Policy & Advocacy and General Counsel at USTelecom – The Broadband Association. There he led the association’s policy development and advocacy efforts in Washington, DC, and the states. He also served as an officer of the Industry Traceback Group, LLC, an organization that traces, sources, and ultimately works to prevent illegal robocalls.

Prior to joining USTelecom, Mr. Halley was a partner at the communications law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP (WBK), where he advised communications providers and trade associations on strategic, policy, and legal matters. During that time, he was the Executive Director of the Next Generation 911 Institute, a not-for profit organization supporting the work of the Congressional Next Generation 911 Caucus to modernize the nation’s 911 system.

He previously served at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in numerous roles, including as a legal advisor to an FCC Chairman and two Bureau Chiefs, as Associate Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, and Acting Director of the Commission’s Office of Legislative Affairs. Before joining the FCC, Mr. Halley was the Director of Government Affairs for NENA – The 911 Association where he served as the association’s liaison with Congress, the FCC, and other government agencies.

Patrick graduated magna cum laude from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law. He received a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, from The George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs.

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

