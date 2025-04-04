SK Telecom advances AI strategy with Kpler deal

SK Telecom says the partnership will increase its ability to deliver ‘high-impact AI intelligence tailored to the evolving needs of telecom and adjacent industries’

SK Telecom has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with global raw materials and logistics data provider Kpler, marking a key step in advancing AI-based market intelligence capabilities tailored for the telecom sector and broader industrial markets.

The agreement, finalized on April 2nd at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul, brought together SK Telecom leadership and Kpler co-founder Jean Maynier to align on a shared vision of unlocking cross-industry data value through AI.

Kpler is global data intelligence provider specializing in real-time trade insights across over 40 commodities markets, including oil, gas, dry bulk, electricity and maritime logistics. Its data is widely used to optimize supply chain efficiency, mitigate risk and identify global market opportunities — insights that are increasingly valuable to telecom operators seeking to diversify, decarbonize and digitize operations.

For SK Telecom, the partnership represents a critical building block in its AI transformation journey. By integrating Kpler’s market intelligence into its multi-LLM (large language model) platform and proprietary data processing stack, SK Telecom aims to build an enterprise-grade AI market intelligence service. This initiative leverages SK’s Multi-Agent Control Platform (MCP) and its in-house large language model, adot 4.0.

The initiative also supports the ongoing joint development of SK Telecom and SK C&C’s “AI Market Intelligence” platform — a B2B AI service designed to forecast price and supply trends for critical commodities like LNG, LPG, and crude oil. These insights are particularly relevant as telecom operators explore energy-intensive infrastructure transitions, from 5G densification to edge computing and private networks.

Set to launch in the first half of this year, the AI Market Intelligence platform will initially support SK Group affiliates and later expand to external enterprise clients across sectors including telecom, energy, semiconductors and batteries.

“This collaboration with Kpler strengthens SK Telecom’s ability to deliver high-impact AI intelligence tailored to the evolving needs of telecom and adjacent industries,” said a company representative. “By fusing Kpler’s commodity data with our AI capabilities, we aim to empower telecom stakeholders with precision-driven insights for smarter planning and investment.”

Shin Yong-sik, VP and head of SK Telecom’s AIX division, emphasized, “This MoU with Kpler is a milestone in our mission to embed advanced AI into telecom-grade decision systems. It accelerates the maturity of our market intelligence platform and sets the stage for new AI-driven services.”