Enterprises, hyperscalers and governments are actively investing billions into new AI data center builds, infrastructure modernization and energy optimization to accommodate surging AI workloads. As these facilities become increasingly critical to economic resilience, the challenge of securing them — both digitally and physically — demands urgent attention.

AI is a catalyst for data center growth

The adoption of Artificial intelligence across all sectors and functions places unprecedented pressure on computing capacity. The exponential compute demand is transforming data centers into high-density, high-redundancy environments optimized for accelerated processing. All AI workloads, model training, generative AI and LLMs, emerging digital twin simulations, real-time analytics and more, necessitate specialized infrastructure — dense GPU clusters, liquid cooling systems, high-bandwidth fiber interconnects — and continuous uptime. In response, data center operators are deploying next-generation facilities at an accelerating pace.

This physical growth masks a more subtle transformation: the internal digitization of the facilities themselves. Building Management Systems (BMS) — which govern critical operations such as cooling, power distribution, fire suppression and physical access — are now integrated into broader networked ecosystems for remote monitoring. While this digital integration delivers scale and improves efficiency and sustainability, it simultaneously expands the cyber attack surface.

The overlooked layer: facility infrastructure security

Much focus has been placed on the cybersecurity of cloud environments where AI workloads are running. This is undeniably essential. However, a critical layer of risk lies in the physical infrastructure that powers and supports AI data centers. BMS, Operational Technology (OT) and physical security systems are often excluded from traditional cybersecurity frameworks, even though they present risk exposures that are as significant as those found in the IT software environment.

A compromise in the BMS could trigger cascading failures — disabling cooling, overloading circuits, or even initiating fire suppression protocols without cause. Unlike software exploits, which may affect data confidentiality or availability, attacks on physical systems threaten immediate and catastrophic operational disruption.

The energy imperative and geographic dependencies

The scale of AI-driven compute demand is also reshaping energy strategies. Many new data centers are co-located with energy production hubs — hydroelectric dams, nuclear plants or large-scale solar arrays — to mitigate the strain on national grids. While this approach improves sustainability and latency, it introduces a new class of interdependencies. A facility’s security now depends not just on its own defenses, but also on the reliability and cybersecurity posture of the adjacent energy infrastructure.

A successful cyberattack on an energy partner could disrupt power continuity, causing data center shutdowns with ripple effects across dependent AI applications. This risk is compounded by the often separate governance structures of energy providers and data center operators.

Integrated security — where physical and cyber domains converge

To manage these complex risks, data center security must evolve from siloed approaches to fully integrated frameworks that treat cyber and physical threats as two sides of the same coin. The convergence of IT, OT and physical systems makes it increasingly likely that a compromise in one domain will be used to pivot into another.

Key elements of integrated security:

Cyber-physical risk correlation. Security systems must ingest telemetry across both cyber (e.g., firewalls, identity systems, intrusion detection systems) and physical (e.g., badge access, video surveillance, environmental sensors) domains. Unified analytics platforms can correlate anomalies — such as remote login attempts followed by unauthorized physical access — to detect blended attacks.

Security systems must ingest telemetry across both cyber (e.g., firewalls, identity systems, intrusion detection systems) and physical (e.g., badge access, video surveillance, environmental sensors) domains. Unified analytics platforms can correlate anomalies — such as remote login attempts followed by unauthorized physical access — to detect blended attacks. Hardened and monitored BMS/OT systems. OT environments need to adopt many of the cybersecurity best practices of IT infrastructure such as continuous vulnerability assessment, segmentation, in addition to measures specifically adapted to the complexity and rigidity of OT. For example, patching OT systems can be costly, requiring meticulous planning, and is even sometimes not practical. Remote access should be minimized as it has often been flagged as one of the top cyber risks for lack of diligent protection. OT systems in data center facilities need to be hardened and physical redundancy is a must to ensure continued operation under degraded operations due to a cyber incident.

OT environments need to adopt many of the cybersecurity best practices of IT infrastructure such as continuous vulnerability assessment, segmentation, in addition to measures specifically adapted to the complexity and rigidity of OT. For example, patching OT systems can be costly, requiring meticulous planning, and is even sometimes not practical. Remote access should be minimized as it has often been flagged as one of the top cyber risks for lack of diligent protection. OT systems in data center facilities need to be hardened and physical redundancy is a must to ensure continued operation under degraded operations due to a cyber incident. Least privilege access applied to facility. Physical access policies should follow Zero Trust principles. Role-based access control (RBAC), biometric verification and time-bound credentials should be standard for both facility access and OT systems operations. Monitoring must be real-time and adaptive to behavioral baselines.

Physical access policies should follow Zero Trust principles. Role-based access control (RBAC), biometric verification and time-bound credentials should be standard for both facility access and OT systems operations. Monitoring must be real-time and adaptive to behavioral baselines. Physical infrastructure surveillance integration. Modern facilities deploy extensive surveillance and detection systems, including thermal cameras, radar, lidar, and even drones for perimeter monitoring. These feeds should be integrated into a central security operations center, which correlates them with cyber data to provide unified situational awareness.

Modern facilities deploy extensive surveillance and detection systems, including thermal cameras, radar, lidar, and even drones for perimeter monitoring. These feeds should be integrated into a central security operations center, which correlates them with cyber data to provide unified situational awareness. Third-party and contractor vetting. Facilities often rely on external suppliers for hardware installation, maintenance, and utility management. Every external entity introduces risk. Rigorous third-party risk management — including sourcing information, tampering detection and vetting of vendors and service personnel — is essential to prevent backdoor threats.

Operationalizing security of data center facilities at scale

For large-scale operators with a large portfolio of sites globally, consistency and scalability are paramount. Key strategies should include:

Digital twins for threat modeling: Creating virtual replicas of facility environments enables simulation of attack scenarios, stress tests, and AI-driven vulnerability scanning without exposing real physical systems to risk.

Creating virtual replicas of facility environments enables simulation of attack scenarios, stress tests, and AI-driven vulnerability scanning without exposing real physical systems to risk. Governance for all sites regardless of size: As smaller data centers proliferate to support low-latency AI applications, ensuring consistent security postures across hundreds of geographically dispersed sites is a new challenge. Automated monitoring and central orchestration for compliance and alignment with best practices can prevent divergence across a portfolio of facilities.

As smaller data centers proliferate to support low-latency AI applications, ensuring consistent security postures across hundreds of geographically dispersed sites is a new challenge. Automated monitoring and central orchestration for compliance and alignment with best practices can prevent divergence across a portfolio of facilities. Regulatory alignment and audits: Governments are increasingly classifying data centers as critical infrastructure. Compliance with evolving standards — such as ISO/IEC 22237 for data center facilities and NIST CSF for cybersecurity — provides a structured baseline and demonstrates due diligence to regulators and customers.

A strategic imperative for resilience

Data centers are no longer passive infrastructure — they are strategic assets underpinning economic stability and innovation. As the surface area of risk expands across both digital and physical domains, operators must adopt proactive defenses that include:

Investing in multidisciplinary security teams capable of understanding both facility engineering and cybersecurity.

Developing incident response plans that account for blended threats (e.g., a physical breach followed by a network pivot).

Building redundancy not just in power or cooling, but in governance — ensuring that human error, misconfigurations, or malicious insiders cannot compromise entire sites.

Conclusion

The cybersecurity of AI data center facilities is a multidimensional challenge that sits at the intersection of enterprise innovation, national infrastructure, and global competition. As AI continues to scale, facilities hosting AI data centers must be protected with the same rigor as the algorithms and data they enable. Ignoring the facility layer of risk is no longer viable. A resilient future requires integrated, security that unifies cyber and physical defenses — turning data centers from potential points of failure into pillars of digital strength.