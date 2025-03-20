With a focus on GSMA-certified solutions and strategic industry partnerships, Kigen is enabling scalable and secure global connectivity.

The adoption of eSIM technology is reshaping connectivity dynamics for the Internet of Things (IoT), opening substantial opportunities for enterprises across a range of vertical industries. According to GSMA Intelligence, eSIM adoption is expected to represent over 40% of the global cellular IoT market by 2030, with significant growth potential in automotive, energy, asset tracking, smart metering, and manufacturing.

ABI Research indicates that upcoming GSMA standards, particularly SGP.32 and SGP.41/42, will further accelerate IoT adoption post-2026 by addressing complexity, power consumption, and interoperability barriers.

Jean Louis Carrara, senior vice president of sales and business development, Americas and Europe, at Kigen, emphasized how eSIM fundamentally transforms the IoT connectivity model during an interview at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025. “It’s a little bit like what happened with smartphones and consumer devices where the physical hardware is being put into the devices and then the connectivity is downloaded later down the road.”

Carrara highlighted the practical benefits for enterprise device lifecycle management: “If you look at what an enterprise needs, they’re looking at a global SKU for the whole world and right now what they’re dealing with is basically a lot of different SIM cards…[it’s] an explosion of SKUS which is just not manageable for them. So with IoT eSIM, they have the opportunity to solder just one chip and have it localized…and it also works for all their different IoT products to ensure they access the best network service no matter where they are shipped to.”

Kigen’s recent launch of the industry’s first GSMA-certified IoT Remote Manager (eIM) solution based on SGP.32 standard enhances security, scalability, and integration simplicity. Real-world implementations illustrate this capability—Kigen’s provisioning automation has reduced IoT provisioning from weeks to under 10 minutes. GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair said Kigen’s product and standardization work “has been instrumental in driving a unified framework for IoT eSIM scalability…and sets the momentum for greater industry collaboration toward interoperable, simpler, and more scalable IoT eSIM deployments.”

ABI Research specifically underscores Kigen’s impact through collaborations with partners such as NuvoLinQ and BICS, where Kigen’s technology significantly improved security, connectivity reliability, and provisioning speed, particularly notable in the secure cellular payment or Point of Sale (POS) systems market. In such a solution, the capability of SGP.32 is utilized in IoT eSIMs by having multiple profiles available and switched over – meaning mission-critical connectivity is always available. Kigen CEO Vincent Korstanje noted that, “Even advanced POS systems rely on swapping SIM cards to switch providers, leading to downtime and fraud risks.” With Kigen’s eSIM tech, the joint solution “embraces innovations that are shaping the future of transactions.”

Ultimately, Kigen’s leadership in secure, standardized, and automated IoT connectivity positions it uniquely to drive rapid adoption and the transformation that flows from that. Enterprises and OEMs that leverage these advancements will secure substantial competitive advantages through streamlined, scalable, and future-proofed IoT connectivity solutions.