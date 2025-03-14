MWC25 Barcelona: A week of big ideas, innovation and future-shaping tech

MWC25 Barcelona just wrapped up, and what a week it was! With 109,000 attendees from 205 countries and territories, the world’s biggest connectivity event was buzzing with game-changing tech, powerful collaborations and discussions that will shape the industry for years to come.

From AI-powered networks to the future of smart mobility, some of the biggest names in tech took the stage to share insights, debate challenge and explore what’s next. John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., summed it up perfectly: “MWC is where industries meet, and this year’s event showed just how fast technology is reshaping the world around us. What happens at MWC doesn’t stay at MWC—it sparks real change.”

This year’s MWC also marked a big milestone for Mats Granryd, director general of GSMA, as his final event in the role. “I’ve attended every MWC since the early days, and I couldn’t be prouder of how it has evolved. This year was truly groundbreaking. As I pass the baton to Vivek Badrinath, I know the GSMA will continue to drive critical conversations that shape our future,” he reflected.

A snapshot of MWC25 Barcelona

109,000 attendees from 205 countries

2,900+ exhibitors, sponsors, and partners

1,200+ speakers, with 41% female representation

188 government delegations from 148 countries, including 66 ministers and 111 regulatory leaders

4YFN (Four Years From Now) featured 1,000+ startups, 380 speakers, and 900+ investors managing a combined €60 billion in funds

56% of attendees came from industries beyond the core mobile ecosystem

21% were C-suite executives; 50% were director level and above

27% of attendees were women

2,900+ journalists and industry analysts covered the event

Nearly half a million unique views of keynotes and live sessions online

What’s next?

MWC25 Barcelona was just the beginning. The GSMA is gearing up for an exciting lineup of events:

MWC25 Shanghai – happening June 18-20, 2025, with the return of 4YFN and the debut of IOTE

M360 Eurasia – kicking off May 21-22, 2025, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

M360 LATAM – landing in Mexico City on May 28-29, 2025

MWC25 Doha – a first-ever edition in Qatar, scheduled for November 25-26, 2025

And of course, MWC Barcelona will be back next year, so mark your calendar for March 2-5, 2026.



All keynote sessions will be available on-demand on the MWC25 Barcelona website, app, and Mobile World Live. News, updates, B-roll, and photography are available on the MWC25 Barcelona Press Zone.

See you at MWC26!