SES and Lynk Global partner on D2D service development

As part of the agreement, SES will provide Series B funding for Lynk Global’s growing satellite constellation

Satellite communications provider SES and Lynk Global have teamed up to accelerate the development of the direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communications market. As part of the agreement, SES will provide Series B funding for Lynk Global’s growing satellite constellation and offer integrated services to enhance network capabilities.

In September 2022, Lynk was given operating approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a total of 10 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites in order to provide connectivity to existing GSM and LTE devices outside the U.S., via partnerships with MNOs rather than as a direct-to-consumer service. The company has permission to operate in bands ranging from 617-960 MHz (space to Earth transmissions) and 663-915 MHz (Earth-to-space) with earth stations outside the United States, as well as tracking and control at 20 and 30 GHz and in the 2 GHz band.

A key component of the partnership with SES, is the satellite service provider’s MEO-Relay, which will enable D2D providers to route traffic between Lynk Global’s LEO satellites and SES’s medium Earth orbit (MEO) network. This feature aims to facilitate real-time data transfer, reduce infrastructure investment, and improve the resilience of D2D constellations.

Additionally, SES will provide Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) by leveraging its global ground network for gateway access and geostationary (GEO) satellites for Telemetry, Tracking and Command and Monitoring (TTC & M) services.

SES will also become a key strategic channel partner for Lynk Global, allowing government agencies, mobile network operators (MNOs), and automotive industry players to access Lynk’s D2D network. The collaboration is expected to enhance connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications, such as remote access, first responder communications, offshore connectivity and secure government operations.

In a press release, SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh highlighted the growing demand for D2D services, stating: “We recognize D2D as an exciting growth opportunity that complements our multi-orbit network to address a broader set of use cases. This partnership gives SES exposure to the D2D segment and is a key part of our strategy to diversify into this high-growth market.”

Beyond service integration, SES and Lynk Global will work together on network architecture development and satellite manufacturing, expanding operations in both the U.S. and Europe.

Interestingly, another big satellite player Intelsat — which is in the middle of a merger with SES — has also independently invested in Lynk Global. Neither company was aware of the other’s investment. Intelsat CEO David Wajsgras told SpaceNews yesterday that this is truly “coincidental.”

He continued: “We were completely independent of SES, and we had our own analysis and our own logic. The two companies are going through integration planning, but there’s certain things that we cannot talk about and we don’t talk about.”

Neither company has disclosed how much they invested in Lynk Global’s ongoing Series B round.