Electric vehicles drive innovation in network drive testing (Reader Forum)

As environmental regulations tighten and sustainability goals move to the forefront of corporate agendas, the telecommunications industry finds itself at a crossroads. Like many sectors, telcos face mounting pressure to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining operational excellence. This convergence of environmental responsibility and business necessity is particularly evident in network testing operations, where Electric Vehicles (EVs) are emerging as a practical solution to both challenges.

The transition to EVs for network testing isn’t just about following a trend, but rather about adapting to new market realities.

Cities are implementing stricter emission controls on vehicles entering and operating within the urban area. Companies are increasingly compelled — be it through legislation, shareholder pressure or end-customer expectation — to commit to sustainability targets. And end customers are adopting EVs for their personal and business transportation needs. While adoption rates vary significantly from one region to another (nine out of 10 new vehicles sold in Norway in 2024 is an EV, it’s 20% in the UK and just 8% in the US), it remains clear that globally the mobile industry needs solutions that address both environmental and operational requirements.

Power revolution in testing operations

The first consideration when it comes to EVs and network testing is the innovative role that the vehicle itself can play transforming the planning and operational efficiency of the testing process.

The emergence of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology in EVs can eliminate the need for traditional auxiliary power systems. Modern EVs such as the Ford F-150 Lightning can deliver up to 9.6kW of power, while vehicles such as the Hyundai IONIQ 5 provide 3.6kW through their V2L systems.

This is important when it comes to power management in EV-based testing operations and choosing the right EV option. High-power V2L systems, theoretically offering between 7-11.5kW, can support comprehensive testing configurations including multiple scanners, computers, and climate control systems for sensitive equipment.

Testing equipment should therefore be configured with careful consideration of power requirements and physical placement within the vehicle. A typical 5G testing setup draws between 520-780W continuously, including device charging (120-180W), scanner systems (150-200W), data collection computers (150-250W), and climate control for equipment (100-150W). Modern EVs with V2L capability can easily handle these loads while maintaining stable power output.

This built-in power capability, which does not come at the expense of range, transforms EVs from simple forms of transportation into mobile power stations capable of supporting comprehensive testing equipment configurations.

Beyond Testing: EVs shape network usage patterns

On the flip side, this growing adoption of EVs for personal and business use is itself creating new patterns of network usage. Charging locations, where users spend considerable time (typically 30 to 60 minutes for fast charging sessions), transform EV charging locations into significant network usage hotspots. While drivers wait for their vehicles to charge, they engage in bandwidth-intensive activities like video streaming, conference calls, and web browsing. This behavior pattern creates new challenges for network planning and optimization, making charging locations critical points for network performance validation.

Testing scenarios for the EV era

Research conducted by Infovista has identified four key testing scenarios that address both traditional coverage requirements and emerging EV-specific challenges:

Urban low emission zones (LEZ) present unique challenges for testing teams. As cities worldwide implement stricter environmental regulations, EVs ensure continuous access to restricted areas while enabling extended testing hours due to their quiet operation.

Rural and remote location testing benefits from the extended range of modern EVs, with some models capable of covering 400km between charges. This range, combined with sophisticated power management systems, supports comprehensive testing operations in remote areas.

Charging station testing has emerged as a critical focus area. During typical EV charging sessions, users engage in bandwidth-intensive activities to pass the time, creating perfect conditions for real-world network capacity testing. Data shows video streaming accounts for 45% of usage, followed by web browsing (25%) and video calls (15%).

Multi-brand charging hubs serve as natural congregation points for network users. These locations typically handle 140-150 daily sessions with peak concurrent usage of 15-20 users, providing ideal conditions for testing network performance under high-demand scenarios.

Network testing evolution

The transition to EV-based testing is driving innovation in testing methodologies with new approaches to route planning that balance network coverage requirements with vehicle range and charging station availability. This has led to the development of more sophisticated testing protocols and automation capabilities.

As major operators transition their fleets to electric vehicles – exemplified by BT Group’s recent commitment in the UK to add 3,500 EVs in 2025 – the industry is seeing broader adoption of EV-based testing approaches. This shift is particularly significant in urban areas where environmental regulations increasingly restrict traditional vehicle access.

Conclusion

The integration of EVs into network testing operations represents more than just compliance with environmental regulations — it offers new capabilities and opportunities for enhanced testing procedures. As both EV technology and 5G networks continue to evolve, the synergy between these technologies will become increasingly important for effective network testing and optimization. Also, environmental considerations and data-driven decision-making are becoming increasingly crucial in network testing operations. The transition to EV-based testing not only complies with emerging regulations but also offers substantial environmental benefits, with potential CO2 reductions of 60-98% depending on regional electricity sources.

This combination of environmental compliance, advanced power capabilities and the ability to test critical, peak data usage locations like charging stations makes EVs a tool for mobile operators planning their testing operations.