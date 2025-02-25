The agreement with Scale AI enable the government to implement AI-driven solutions such as predictive analytics, automation and advanced data analysis to optimize its operations

Qatar’s government has entered into a five-year agreement with U.S-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) data firm Scale AI with the goal of integrating AI tools and training, aiming to enhance public services in the Gulf nation, Reuters reported, citing a senior executive from the company.

“This partnership could serve as a model for other governments globally, allowing us to make a meaningful commitment that accelerates impact,” said Trevor Thompson, global head of growth at the San Francisco-based firm.

According to a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the agreement will enable the government to implement AI-driven solutions such as predictive analytics, automation and advanced data analysis to optimize its operations.

Over the next five years, Scale AI plans to explore more than 50 potential Artificial Intelligence applications for Qatar’s government, according to the report.

Thompson did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

The report also noted that Qatar aims to establish itself as a leader in artificial intelligence, competing with neighboring Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Founded in 2016, Scale AI specializes in providing precisely labeled data to train AI models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company also supports major clients such as Microsoft, Morgan Stanley and AI firms like OpenAI and Cohere in developing and refining data sets.

Qatar’s Artificial Intelligence ambitions extend beyond this partnership, as the country has also launched a joint Artificial Intelligence research commission with the U.K. in December 2024. The initiative, led by Queen Mary University of London in partnership with Hamad bin Khalifa University, aims to create a roadmap for Artificial Intelligence collaboration that benefits both nations.

The project will build on the progress that both countries have made on Artificial Intelligence and identify and scope practical and ambitious ways for the countries to enhance their cooperation in this field in line with their AI and technology strategies. A range of areas will be explored across the spectrum of ecosystem development, policy and regulation, security and international engagement.

It has been designed and developed as a collaboration between Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the AI Committee of the Qatar Ministry of Communications & Information Technology (MCIT), Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI) and the British Embassy in Doha.

Eman Alkuwari, digital innovation director from Qatar’s MCIT, said: “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Qatar’s commitment to advancing AI as a transformative force for good. By partnering with the UK and leveraging the expertise of world-renowned institutions, we aim to unlock new opportunities for innovation, shape ethical frameworks, and contribute to global progress in AI. This initiative reflects our shared vision to harness the power of technology for the benefit of our societies and economies.”