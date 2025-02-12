Cisco Live EMEA: Top AI and data center announcements

The Cisco UCS C845A M8 server is based on Nvidia MGX reference architecture and offers greater flexibility for AI workloads

As Cisco Live in Amsterdam continues this week, it’s clear that the company is focused on driving Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data center innovation, flexibility and scalability for its customers. In service of this goal, the company announced several new AI infrastructure and data center solutions — here are a few:

Cisco N9300 Smart Switches with Hypershield integration: These new data center switches, the company said, feature programmable data processing units (DPUs) that can embed services directly into the data center fabric faster and at scale. Further, the new switches integrate Cisco’s AI-native security architecture Hypershield, while Cisco Security Cloud Control handles security policy creation and deployment. Key advantages of this integration include autonomous segmentation policies, up-to-date security posture without the risk of disruption, persona-driven operational models, optimal routing with inline security and consistent policy enforcement across multiple domains.

Cisco Agile Services Networking: According to Jeetu Patel, EVP and chief product officer at Cisco, the new architecture is “the blueprint for service providers as they look to capitalize on the opportunities of AI by meeting the demand for high-bandwidth, secure, and energy-efficient connectivity.” It includes new additions to its Silicon One and Cisco 8000 portfolio, New 400g ULH coherent pluggable optics and provider management and assurance software enhancements. The claim is that this architecture will result in simplified networks, AI-powered operations and resilient networks with end-to-end network security and observability. The company also noted that it will enable monetization opportunities for telcos by allowing them to deploy services closer to their end-users from a network architecture optimized for intelligent service delivery.

Cisco UCS C845A M8 server. This new server is based on Nvidia MGX reference architecture and offers greater flexibility for AI workloads. “The UCS C845A M8 Rack Server’s advanced architecture is designed to enable AI innovation, offering the computational power needed for intensive tasks and the efficiency required for rapid deployment,” wrote Senior Vice President & General Manager of Cisco Compute Jeremy Foster in a blog post. “By advancing beyond traditional capabilities, this new AI server enables faster deployment of AI applications, fostering innovation and helping position businesses as leaders in the AI domain.”

