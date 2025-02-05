Arielle Roth has worked in telecom policy positions in both the Senate and the FCC

President Donald Trump has nominated Arielle Roth, an advisor to Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and a former advisor to two Republican Federal Communications Commissioners, to head the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

NTIA is the executive agency tasked with advising the president on technology-related issues, including spectrum. It is also in the midst of administering the massive $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program to extend high-speed broadband services.

Arielle Roth is Trump’s nominee to lead NTIA.

According to Roth’s bio as a Federalist Society contributor, she spent almost a decade working on federal communications and broadband policy, including in senior roles at the FCC working with FCC Chair Brendan Carr and also as Wireline Legal Advisor to former FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly.

In remarks at a Federalist Society event, Roth criticized several aspects of BEAD, including its heavy technology preference for fiber as well as its aspects that go beyond physical broadband deployment, such as requiring states to have a low-cost/low-income service option available, requiring wholesale access and requirements related to climate change and union work. (Access to recordings of the Federalist Society panels which Roth participated in, in 2024 and 2022, is available here.)

Cruz posted his congratulations to Roth on X, saying: “Arielle led my legislative and oversight efforts on communications and broadband policy with integrity, creativity, and dedication. She has fought to defend the taxpayer, free speech, and kids online. She’ll serve President Trump and future Commerce Secretary Lutnick well in their mission to advance government efficiency, economic growth, and innovation.”

Carr congratulated Roth as well and said: “NTIA will play an exceptionally important role over the next few years on issues that are vital to America’s economy and global leadership—from spectrum to broadband and innovative technologies. Arielle has had a distinguished career in government already, from serving at the FCC to leading consequential initiatives for Senator and Chairman Ted Cruz at the Senate Commerce Committee. She will be a terrific leader at NTIA, and I look forward to working together to deliver great results for the American people.”

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, a Democrat, said that Roth “has a strong background in communications policy and will be well-served by her experiences at the Federal Communications Commission and the Senate.” Gomez added: “Much like the staff at the FCC, NTIA civil servants play a critical role in supporting the wellbeing of our domestic and global telecommunications leadership. They are hard-working and professional, and I know Arielle will benefit from their expertise.”

A number of telecom industry groups and individual companies welcomed Roth’s nomination. Patrick Halley, president and CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association, said that “NTIA’s success is critical for the future of connectivity in America. Arielle has a deep understanding of the wireless industry and the policies that are necessary to ensure America’s economic success and the safety and vitality of our communities.”