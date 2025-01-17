Federated Wireless leads JMA, HPE in $6m private 5G project for Marine Corps

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has appointed Federated Wireless, sub-contracting JMA Wireless for radio (RAN) infrastructure and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for core network software, to deploy its “first commercial” private 5G network. The new $6 million deal, billed as a 42-month sustainment contract, is to make good on a large-scale private 5G test network at the Marine Corps’ ‘logistics command / base’ (LOGCOM / MCLB) at its Albany hub in Georgia.

The DoD worked with the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) to pick the Albany site for the pilot project, presented as a ‘smart warehouse’ initiative. It issued requests for (‘prototype’) proposals through the National Spectrum Consortium to “develop wireless network solutions”. In the end, Federated Wireless triumphed with a contract worth $16.2 million and a brief to deliver a commercial private 5G network that covers one million square feet.

Its scope of work also covers project management, cybersecurity, test evaluation, and lifecycle technical support, including integration with other Marine Corps networks. Federated Wireless, and partners, will make tactical use of shared spectrum, alongside the DoD’s own spectrum assets. The project started (“commencing”) in November, said a statement. The green-light to formalise the pilot network came after showing improvements in logistics efficiency.

These included 98 percent accuracy in inventory reordering, a 65 percent increase in goods velocity, and a 55 percent reduction in labor costs, said the statement. “The Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia, faced costly and complex fiber optic deployments and underperforming Wi-Fi systems due to challenging physical environments,” it said. The G network will also support the Defense Logistics Agency, the Marine Depot Maintenance Command, and the Marine Force Storage Command.

Dan Elzie, deputy commander for the Marine Force Storage Command, said: “This 5G network gives our logistics teams an unprecedented level of accuracy, efficiency and flexibility in real-time data access, which translates into faster and more effective support for our Marine Corps units. By combining existing DoD spectrum assets with cutting edge technology and capabilities, we look forward to… harnessing CBRS-based private 5G to achieve… increased mission readiness.”

Iyad Tarazi, chief executive at Federated Wireless, said: “Working with a strong ecosystem of partners, we’re delivering next-generation capabilities that will redefine how military logistics operates. This partnership underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation to serve the national defense mission.”

Andrew Adams, chief operating officer at JMA Wireless, said: “MCLB Albany is a prime example of the DoD’s private 5G strategy in action, aligned with Line of Effort 2, which focuses on tailoring private 5G networks to meet mission-specific needs. By deploying secure, American-made 5G infrastructure for smart warehouse operations, we’re demonstrating how advanced wireless capabilities can enhance operational efficiency and support mission success.”

Stuart Strickland, wireless chief technology officer at HPE, said: “HPE’s robust private 5G core is designed to deliver the speed, security, and scale essential to DoD operations. As military logistics environments evolve, [our] private 5G technology helps ensure that critical data flows seamlessly, securely, and reliably. We are proud to partner with Federated Wireless in empowering the Marine Corps to securely advance its mission-readiness goals through private 5G.”