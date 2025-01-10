AWS announces new Region in Thailand

The AWS Region in Thailand features three Availability Zones

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of the AWS Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region, featuring three Availability Zones and the API name ap-southeast-7.

In a blog posts, AWS noted that this new region marks the firm’s first infrastructure region in Thailand and the fourteenth in the Asia Pacific, joining others in locations like Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Jakarta, Malaysia, Melbourne, Mumbai, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and the Beijing and Ningxia Regions in China.

“The adoption of cloud computing has gained significant momentum in Thailand, driven by evolving business needs and government initiatives such as Thailand 4.0. These initiatives aim to transform Thailand into an innovation-driven economy by using emerging technologies to enhance productivity, competitiveness, and sustainable growth,” said AWS.

“The new AWS Region will help startups, enterprises, government agencies, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations run their applications and serve end users while maintaining data residency in Thailand. This aligns with Thailand’s digital transformation goals and the growing demand for cloud services,” the company added.

Over the next 15 years, AWS’ planned investments in Thailand are estimated to contribute $10 billion to Thailand’s GDP and support an estimated average of 11,000 full-time equivalent jobs in local Thai businesses annually.

In 2022, AWS had launched AWS Local Zones in Thailand’s capital Bangkok. This infrastructure deployment places compute, storage, database and other select services closer to large population, industry, and IT centers.

Also, AWS established a AWS Direct Connect location in Bangkok in 2023 to enhance connectivity options and added a new AWS Direct Connect location with the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Thailand) Region. Customers can use AWS Direct Connect to establish secure and dedicated network connections to their AWS resources, providing improved network performance and reduced bandwidth costs, the company said.

AWS now spans 111 Availability Zones within 35 geographic regions worldwide. The company has announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Germany, Taiwan, Mexico, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and New Zealand.

AWS Regions are composed of availability zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. Availability zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple availability zones, AWS said.