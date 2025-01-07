Maxis, UTAR to develop 5G solutions in healthcare, education

Maxis said that the partnership will focus on creating innovative applications of 5G technology, such as remote surgery and advanced telemedicine

Maxis, a major telecommunications provider in Malaysia, has partnered with Malaysian university Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) to jointly develop practical 5G solutions.

In a release, the telco noted that the collaboration combines its technological infrastructure with UTAR’s academic expertise to address challenges in healthcare, education and other areas.

The partnership will focus on creating innovative applications of 5G technology, such as remote surgery, advanced telemedicine and real-time health monitoring for the healthcare sector. In education, efforts will include enhancing the learning experience through interactive content and immersive technologies like augmented reality (AR). AR applications, for example, could enable students to participate remotely in lectures and access integrated multimedia learning tools, said Maxis.

Additional areas of development may include cybersecurity, green technology and initiatives for creating smarter campus environments, with the telco providing the network capabilities needed for these projects.

“This collaboration reflects UTAR’s dedication to research and innovation that tackles critical challenges in healthcare and education. By working closely with Maxis, we aim to develop impactful solutions that benefit society and contribute to technological advancement,” said Ewe Hong Tat, president of UTAR

“Partnering with UTAR allows us to explore how 5G can transform key sectors like healthcare and education. Through this collaboration, we aim to accelerate the development of practical solutions that improve accessibility and efficiency in these fields,” noted Prateek Pashine, Enterprise Business Officer at Maxis, said.

Last February, Maxis and Huawei claimed the first 5G-Advanced trial in Malaysia. Maxis said the trial featured interactive applications of 5G-Advanced, including low-latency live streamings, live 3D content and immersive AR experiences. 5G-Advanced, also known as ‘5.5G’, promises up to 10 times improvement in speed, connected devices and latency compared to current 5G networks, Maxis said. The demonstration booths featured interactive applications of the technology, including low latency live streaming of various Kuala Lumpur city center views, live 3D content and immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences.