Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on those sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

Nokia files fresh lawsuit against Apple



Nokia Corp. is staying vigilant during the holiday season as the handset giant today filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission claiming Apple Inc. is infringing on seven Nokia patents that are in virtually all of Apple’s products, including phones, portable music players and computers. Nokia claims that Apple is using its patents to create features in its user interface, camera, antenna and power management technologies. Nokia’s move is the latest in a series of lawsuits between the two technology giants that began in October when Nokia filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court in Delaware alleging Apple’s iPhone infringed on 10 Nokia patents for GSM, UMTS and wireless local area network standards. Apple countered the move earlier this month filing a lawsuit claiming Nokia was infringing on 13 Apple patents. … Read more

Smart grids set for multi-billion dollar growth



Spending on smart grid technology could total $200 billion worldwide by 2015, according to a new report from Pike Research. The firm noted that cooperation between governments and industry leaders looking to update antiquated electrical grids is set to spark a boom in the smart grid market through the middle of the next decade. “Smart meters are currently the highest-profile component of the smart grid, but they are really just the tip of the iceberg,” said Pike Research managing director Clint Wheelock. “Our analysis shows that utilities will find the best return on investment, and therefore will devote the majority of their capital budgets, to grid infrastructure projects including transmission upgrades, substation automation, and distribution automation.” … Read more



FCC previews national broadband plan



The Federal Communications Commission offered a preview of some aspects it is developing for its National Broadband Plan, including rules that bring more spectrum to the marketplace more quickly and rules that make it easier to build infrastructure. The complete plan is due to Congress Feb. 17. The agency acknowledged that demand for wireless spectrum will outpace supply soon, noting “a large new spectrum allocation is essential to improving broadband competition.” Specifically, the commission plans to resolve pending proceedings such as the AWS-3 spectrum and Wireless Communications Services spectrum and explore access to TV spectrum. The FCC said it also should preserve spectrum for unlicensed devices and “apply market forces” to all spectrum bands, while considering other policy goals. CTIA testified before Congress earlier this week on the looming spectrum crisis. … Read more

The untapped mobile data opportunity



Many operators have been glumly reflecting on a year of declining margins in what is a climate of market saturation, price erosion and ultimately deteriorating margins.

The pressure on prices is said to be exacerbated with operators finding little other opportunity to differentiate: either by their network capability or with device innovation. This despite consumers placing tremendous importance on the mobile device and high user engagement. A majority of the operators have overlooked a huge opportunity for improving revenue and margins: getting data services to the untapped mass market. There has been over $300 billion spent on data devices over the past two years on over 2 billion devices. This has largely come from the expensive high-tier smartphone market, representing just 9% of the global market penetration. There has been a polarization as a result of operators diverting the bulk of their customer acquisition investment at this top end of the market, largely subsidizing expensive smartphones. … Read more

Nation’s first HSPA+ network launched in Oregon

BendBroadband, a family-owned cable operator in Central Oregon, turned on the nation’s first HSPA+ network to bring wireless Internet services to the region using AWS spectrum. Going forward, the operator plans to deploy LTE technology on its 700 MHz spectrum.

“We consider the Digital Divide essentially closed for central Oregon on Dec. 15,” said Frank Miller, CTO for BendBroadband. The small operator increased its wireless footprint beyond its cable holdings, passing another 20,000 homes with the 17-tower wireless network, Miller said. Ericsson provided the network infrastructure equipment and a Tawainese company called Bandrich is supplying the user equipment, Miller said. The carrier also is selling a USB modem for nomadic use. Beyond increasing its footprint by about 100 miles north and south and 80 miles west and east, BendBroadband is also able to offer service to residents inside its cable footprint where previously it was uneconomical to offer service. The all IP-based network is great in that it is not bogged down with legacy equipment, but instead uses best-of-breed gear and has a seamless upgrade path to LTE, Miller noted. … Read more

