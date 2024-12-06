Kagan: Military is investing in private 5G

Private 5G continues to grow and is spreading to new sectors. I have been reading where the military is now starting to focus on private 5G as well. A recent report by SNS Telecom & IT said how projected spending on private 5G by the military could be around $1.5 billion in the next two or three years. Personally, I think growth will vastly exceed that projection.

As an industry analyst who follows and comments on wireless, I have been following private wireless and the many benefits it provides to companies, governments and the military that public wireless cannot. Increased security, deployable where it is needed and so much more.

Public wireless networks like AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon offer services to everyone cross-country. While that is great, it is not dedicated, or as fast, or as secure as a private network can be.

Public networks like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon in private 5G

These public wireless companies are now starting to offer private 5G services to some of their larger customers. These networks could see powerful growth with the military and government as well going forward.

Also, there are plenty of smaller companies dedicated to this space. Some of these are offer services only. On the other end of the spectrum, other companies offer equipment for groups to build their own private wireless network. Plus, there are many companies in between.

Some of the companies in this space include names like Samsung, Celona, Casa Systems, Ericsson, Federal Wireless, Nokia, Airspan Networks, Betacom, Cradlepoint and many others at one level or another. Juniper Networks is another. They are in the process of being acquired by HPE.

Private 5G firms Celona, Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia

Large and small companies are getting involved. Larger companies with powerful brand names and deep pockets, and smaller companies with new technology, but not as strong a brand or money in the bank.

Acquisitions and partnerships will continue to play a role as we move forward.

The armed forces are building their own private wireless networks on their training grounds, bases and more. They use a growing variety of wireless tech including satellite.

The way we communicate is changing and the military wants to be in on the transformation.

Unlike the typical customer, the military is a crucial customer who cannot afford to lose connectivity. It is in the nation’s best interest to have a bullet-proof private network.

Expect private 5G to expand to the global military complex

The wars of tomorrow will be fought very differently from the wars we grew up with. Rather than sending planes, tanks, soldiers, bullets and bombs, the wars of tomorrow will be fought with drones, technology and connectivity.

They will aim to take down things like networks, power, water and data. Everything that makes our world work.

In the United States of America, and in fact every other country around the globe, increasingly know how important privacy, security and technology are.

This new growth sector will be duplicated in militaries, governments and companies around the world. In fact, this has already begun.

In fact, I fully expect private wireless to play an important role in military strategy moving forward. And knowing how much the military spends on defense, we can expect this to be good news financially for this new industry sector going forward.

The defense industry along with many others are increasingly interested in private wireless networks.

In addition, deploying portable, satellite based private wireless will also play an important role in this new sector. This is how to communicate on the battlefield.

Private 5G networks spreading to the military worldwide

In fact, the military in other countries will continue to grow in this space. The Spanish Army and Navy are moving into this space. So is the Norwegian Armed Forces and South Korea. German Armed Forces and Australian Defense Force as well.

So, keep your eyes on this new world of private wireless as it continues to grow and spread to new and different industries and sectors like the military and defense.

This is a new growth sector for the wireless and telecommunications industry. And I fully expect this technology to increasingly grow through the military complex, both here in the USA, and also around the world.