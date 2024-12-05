Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on those sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

AOL offers expanded wireless search options



DULLES, Va.-America Online Inc. launched a suite of services allowing users to shop, search the Web and access local listings from their wireless handsets. The Internet giant unveiled a mobile Web site that delivers content and search results for browser-enabled mobile phones. Users can search the Internet for both regular and WAP-enabled Web sites, and browse results including clickable links that are specifically formatted for mobile phones via transcoding and content analysis technologies from InfoGin Ltd. Also available from AOL is a Yellow Pages offering that returns local listings and incorporates maps and directions from MapQuest. The services are free aside from carrier data service charges. … Read more

Sprint Nextel wants FCC to delay 800 MHz retuning



WASHINGTON-Sprint Nextel Corp. asked the Federal Communications Commission late Thursday to delay the retuning process for the 800 MHz band, claiming that the slow start reported by the 800 MHz Transition Administrator last month is due to a steep learning curve exacerbated by things beyond Sprint Nextel’s control. The TA recently told the FCC that there would be a significant number of incomplete agreements at the end of the negotiation process for Wave 1 licensees. As such, Sprint Nextel is asking that the FCC not use a June 27 start date for the rebanding process, which could push back the mandated three-year rebanding process.”Sprint Nextel’s records indicate that more than one-third of all Phase I (channels 1-120) 800 MHz incumbent licensees across all four Phase I retuning negotiation waves have entered into signed Frequency Retuning Agreements with Sprint Nextel,” said Lawrence Krevor, Sprint Nextel government affairs vice president of spectrum. “Sprint Nextel projects that more than 80 percent of all Wave 1 licensees either will have entered into signed FRAs with Sprint Nextel or reached agreement with Sprint Nextel on all material terms of a prospective FRA by the Dec. 26 conclusion of the Wave 1 mandatory negotiation period.” … Read more

Qualcomm joins Wi-Fi Alliance



SAN DIEGO, Calif.-Qualcomm Inc. said it has joined the Wi-Fi Alliance, saying it aims to be directly involved with ensuring wireless local area network technology is compatible with the company’s Mobile Station Modem chipsets. “Qualcomm is pleased to take the important step of joining the Wi-Fi Alliance to help ensure the interoperability of WLAN technologies with CDMA2000, W-CDMA, and other wireless standards supported by our solutions,” said Ed Tiedemann, senior vice president of engineering for Qualcomm. “We look forward to working closely together on the interoperability of 802.11 a, b, and g standards-as well as the expected 802.11n standard-with cellular networks, helping ensure seamless compatibility across our product portfolio and driving the convergence of mobile capabilities.” … Read more

IEEE approves mobile WiMAX standard



After 12 official drafts, the IEEE has approved the 684-page proposal from the 802.16 Task Group, designating the mobile WiMAX standard as 802.16e-2005. The WiMAX Forum is set to begin trials and certification testing in early 2006, with certified products hitting the market later in the year and services following in early 2007. The approval announcement brings to an end the work of the 802.16 Task Group, which has considered more than 6,000 comments and 900 documents since convening in December 2002 after the original 802.16e specification was approved. “We projected completion in about 18 months,” said Roger Marks, chairman of the Task Group. “Actual development took about twice that long. Though we all would have preferred to stick closer to schedule, the reality is that the working group changed dramatically during those years.” … Read more

New Orleans to build citywide Wi-Fi network



NEW ORLEANS-Free, municipally run Wi-Fi Internet access will become a permanent fixture in New Orleans, according to Mayor Ray Nagin, who announced plans to cover the entire city with a Wi-Fi mesh network within a year. “We are among the first cities to feature a citywide wireless network, and that’s especially important to the recovery of our community,” Nagin said. “Now, with a single step, city departments, businesses and private citizens can access a tool that will help speed the rebuilding of New Orleans into a better, safer and stronger city. This is how technology fuels collaboration, allowing our best ideas to come together so we can speak with one voice.” In a statement, the city explained that its plans call for two systems to run on the same wireless infrastructure. One network will be available only to city departments, including police, fire, emergency medical services, public works and safety and permits. Another network will be available to residents and businesses. … Read more

