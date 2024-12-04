BSNL reaches 50,708 4G sites by end-October

BSNL noted that these 4G sites are 5G-upgradable

Indian state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) has installed a total of 50,708 4G sites across India as of the end of October, with 41,957 of these sites currently operational, local press reported, citing government information.

The equipment deployed for this rollout is 5G-upgradable, ensuring readiness for future network advancements, the reports added.

Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, highlighted that the rollout of BSNL’s 4G network began in September 2023. He further explained that BSNL’s efforts are in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, focusing on deploying indigenously developed 4G equipment nationwide.

In addition, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has been hired by BSNL to devise strategies aimed at the telecom provider’s revival. These strategies include accelerating the 4G rollout, improving service quality and integrating advanced technologies such as a generative AI chatbot for customer support.

The minister confirmed that BCG has already submitted an interim report to BSNL management, outlining recommendations for achieving these objectives.

BSNL has officially announced its anticipated 5G rollout, with services expected to launch in 2025 following successful network trials, according to previous reports.

The confirmation of the 5G launch was made by Union Minister of Communications and Development for the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The operator has completed trials for its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and core network across 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz frequency bands.

Scindia also stated that, by mid-2025, BSNL plans to establish 100,000 4G sites nationwide, many of which will later transition to 5G as part of a phased rollout. The 5G trials, conducted in collaboration with the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and local manufacturers, demonstrated the successful use of domestically sourced equipment and solutions, the official said.

A consortium led by Indian conglomerate Tata Group received an order from BSNL in May 2023 to install 4G sites nationwide, with Tejas Networks and government-backed C-DoT providing the necessary equipment and technology.

Over the last several years, BSNL has lost market share to rival telcos Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel due to the lack of extended 4G coverage across the country. BSNL lost 18 million customers in the last fiscal year, bringing its customer base to 88.06 million. The market share of BSNL has also decreased to 7.46% as of April 2024.

The government of India previously announced it will set up a project management unit (PMU) for BSNL, through which the carrier will be monitored on a daily basis with regard to its ongoing 4G deployment.

The PMU will be set along with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tejas Networks and the government’s Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), with which BSNL is currently deploying its 4G network using indigenous technologies.

BSNL previously noted it started the testing of its 5G indigenous technology at three places in India’s capital New Delhi: Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and Minto Road.