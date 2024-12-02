MVNO Eseye taps Sateliot for satellite NB-IoT extension to terrestrial IoT networks

UK-based cellular IoT MVNO Eseye is working with cellular IoT satellite connectivity provider Sateliot to connect customers where terrestrial cellular IoT networks do not reach. Sateliot, building a low-earth orbit (LEO) NB-IoT satellite constellation based on Release 17 specifications in the 5G NR cellular standard, launched a flurry of satellites on SpaceX rockets in August. It claims customers have already “contracted” the firm, prior to launching a full commercial offering, to connect eight million IoT devices. Eseye is the latest to confirm it will use the service..

Barcelona-based Sateliot said it can deliver an NB-IoT satellite extension for “multi-RAT (radio access technology) connectivity to non-terrestrial networks (NTN) from a single SIM solution”. It said its NB-IoT satellite constellation provides a seamless extension to terrestrial cellular networks to cover “100 percent of the planet”. It stated: “This process functions as standard roaming… [so] devices can enjoy uninterrupted and reliable IoT connectivity across both terrestrial and satellite infrastructures”.

Its satellites, positioned in polar orbits, provide “complete global coverage by geographic coordinate”, it said. Eseye works with 700-odd operators in 190-odd countries to provide cellular IoT roaming services from a single SIM. Sateliot wants to wholesale satellite NB-IoT as a roaming extension for terrestrial operators. It plans to raise a further €30 million in series B funds shortly. It has a target to achieve revenues of €1 billion by 2030. It has a virtualized cloud-native 5G core for its NB-IoT satellite service, courtesy of a deal with AWS. Telefonica has been trialling the service. It is also working with Swedish power grid firm Sentrisense and freight software and analytics company t42.

Gianluca Redolfi, chief commercial officer at Sateliot, said: “Our strength comes from being ahead in operations, sales, and regulatory compliance. While many competitors face challenges like landing rights or sales, Sateliot stands out because we started working on the standard early, were the first to support it, and have gained strong backing from the industry.”

Adam Hayes, chief operating officer at Eseye, said: “Customers want their devices to connect and by working with Sateliot we can extend coverage beyond the current cellular offer. Together, we are paving the way for seamless, global connectivity that takes Eseye’s already highly resilient network to new heights to enable the interconnected world of tomorrow.”