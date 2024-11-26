BAI Communications (BAI) has announced its successful application to the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) for the provision of licenced spectrum for the 3.8 GHz band, complementing the company’s existing holding of mmWave spectrum. Securing up to 50MHz in major metropolitan and regional centres around the country, BAI, a leading communications infrastructure provider, is looking to leverage this spectrum to support and accelerate the expansion of its telecommunications offering, including for the delivery of private mobile network solutions.

The 3.8 GHz band spectrum has been allocated through an area-wide apparatus licence, where each licenced area represents a 1.8 x 1.8km geographic cell in a pre-defined grid that covers all of Australia. BAI has acquired bandwidth in major metropolitan and regional locations where there is a high concentration of industries that can benefit from a private connectivity solution.

“This spectrum will be a key enabler for deployment and operation of private mobile networks, especially in metropolitan areas where non-mobile network operator entities have now been granted access to scarce 5G compatible spectrum, usually reserved for mobile network operators,” said Stephen Farrugia, Chief Technology Officer, BAI Communications.

BAI has international experience facilitating the delivery of private mobile networks, working across multiple industries, such as ports, industrial, logistics, manufacturing and hospitals to deliver high speed, low latency connectivity. With the allocation of these licences, BAI is well positioned to support these same industries in key Australian metropolitan and regional areas. BAI’s sister company, Boldyn Networks (previously BAI Communications in the Northern Hemisphere) operates over 50 private mobile networks in Europe. BAI will look to leverage the expertise of Boldyn, alongside key industry players, as we deploy our private mobile network offering in Australia.

“We are working extensively with our partners, which include leading vendors and system integrators in the industry, to provide end to end solutions. We are already seeing significant interest in the ports and transport sectors. This is a major inflection point to enable private mobile network adoption in Australia,” added Nick Gurney, Director Telecommunications, BAI Communications.

A private mobile network delivers a reliable, secure and dedicated solution to solving connectivity needs which are not possible with the current options available. From bustling ports to massive manufacturing plants and entertainment venues, organisations across Australia can benefit from using a private mobile network to power their business-critical applications. “A private mobile network provides dependable, high-speed connectivity that underpins automation and industry 4.0 productivity improvements. We work closely with clients to design, deploy, and manage private networks that enhance safety and economic outcomes,” said Nick.

BAI was granted this spectrum by ACMA through an application-based (not auction) allocation process, where each applicant’s requirements for spectrum were assessed against ACMA’s policy objectives and allocation principles. BAI applied for this spectrum as part of the initial allocation window in May, with the outcome confirmed in November. BAI looks forward to successfully utilising this spectrum (and other spectrum which is available in regional and remote areas of Australia) to deliver dedicated networks which drive significant benefits for customer organisations and generate growth and productivity benefits for Australia’s industries.

