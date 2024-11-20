Blueprints for Scalable Growth and Effective Leadership with Serghei Busmachiu of Utilities One

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles interviews Serghei Busmachiu, CEO of Utilities One, about his inspiring journey and the impressive growth of Utilities One. Originally from Moldova, Serghei immigrated to the U.S. in 2013 and began his career in various jobs, eventually finding a role as a cable technician for Comcast. This experience motivated him to start Utilities One in 2016, a company that initially focused on last-mile telecom installations but soon expanded into telecom construction, engineering, and wireless services, driven by the demand for 5G and fiber infrastructure.

Utilities One has since grown to over 3,000 employees and operates across 20 U.S. states. Serghei credits the company’s success to a culture of hard work, resilience, and an emphasis on internal promotion. This culture, influenced by Serghei’s background in mixed martial arts, prioritizes determination and “grit” over traditional credentials.

The company’s services now extend beyond telecom to power delivery, renewable energy, and water infrastructure, aiming to address critical infrastructure needs. Looking forward, Serghei envisions Utilities One becoming a billion-dollar leader in global infrastructure projects. In line with this vision, Utilities One is set to participate in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, including a major project to build residential homes.

