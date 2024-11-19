Kagan: How to be seen and heard at CES 2025 over the noise and chaos

How can companies get the most out of #CES2025 and throughout 2025

CES 2025 is coming soon. Are you ready? This is one of the biggest and most important shows of the new year. It is a huge event in every area of consumer technology. Another is MWC 25, which is a huge wireless event held in Barcelona. Between these two events —as well as others, big and small — companies face a challenge: They need to be seen and heard over the noise and chaos.

During the past several months my calendar has been filled by companies wanting to get on my radar. They want me to include them in my work and writing as an Industry Analyst, columnist and influencer.

One of the most important goals of every company is getting discovered by the marketplace. Today, companies are starving for new ways to reach the marketplace.

The problem is most companies fail. There are several reasons. Let’s discuss a few of them.

One is that the noise and chaos are simply too loud making it very difficult to be seen and heard.

However, some companies do succeed. So, let’s look at what works to give you the best chance to break through.

Strategy to stand out from the crowd at #CES2025 and #MWC25

The number of briefing requests I get from companies who want to get on my radar at CES 25 so I can be helpful is intense. While I would love to say yes to all, it is simply not possible.

So, I must choose. Let me explain how I choose, in order to help you to position yourself to win.

As a leading industry player, first I visit with clients. Second is the hard part. I must sift through and choose from the vast number of invitations I get from other companies to meet with.

Some I meet with in person. Others by video conference before and after the shows. These are either large companies or leaders. Others are small with big ideas.

And that is another serious challenge at CES2025. There are so many companies with so many new ideas, but only so much time.

· The challenge for companies is to reach out in such a way to be attractive to attendees.

· The challenge for the attendees is to choose who they have time to meet with.

That’s why it is so important that every company must determine how to stand out from the crowd. How to attract the interest of the right attendees who can be helpful to them.

Different levels to reach attendees at CES 2025

Like with everything else there are different levels of people and ways to interact. Like with everything else, the vast majority fall into the larger category.

There is also a small percentage of more important attendees. These can be Industry Analysts, columnists and the media, Influencers, investors, partners and other powerful people.

This important group is also broken into several parts. Smaller and more important groups of key people who can be helpful.

Example, lunch briefings with Industry Analyst and Media to present important ideas to small groups of important people.

One-on-one private briefings with top executives at CES 2025

There are also after-hours, social events which are bigger than life.

There are also private meetings between the CEO, CMO, CFO.

These are one-on-one briefings from senior level executives in a more private and intimate location like a hotel suite or private briefing room in a nearby casino hotel complex.

My preference is a quiet, one-on-one briefing with the CEO or the CMO. I learn more and can become friendly with senior leadership.

Private wireless, wireless broadband, AI, IoT, Wi-Fi, broadband, streaming at CES2025

I always keep my eyes open for new areas including private wireless, wireless home broadband with FWA and DOCSIS, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Wi-Fi, broadband, streaming and pay TV and so much more.

Why do these new companies with new technology want to get on my radar?

The answer is not because they want a new golfing buddy. The answer is over the past three decades I have built and important brand name of my own. I have written thousands of columns and published countless comments on Twitter (x), LinkedIn and Google. I am also regularly interviewed on TV news on networks like CNBC, Schwab Network, Fox Business, and more talking about what’s new in the industry.

This exposure is important for companies to get their messages out and become known.

Too many companies have little or no name recognition in marketplace

The problem for countless smaller companies is they have zero or at best a low-level of name recognition.

Companies, large and small all need to be seen and heard. In fact, there are countless companies all trying to get on the radar of the marketplace at the same time.

This creates a great deal of noise. That’s what every company must rise above to be discovered.

What is your strategy to break through the noise and be seen?

So, what is your strategy to break through and be seen?

Even if they have the best idea in the world, if it is not discovered by investors, workers, customers, the media and the marketplace in general, it will always struggle and not break-out.

Conferences like #CES2025 and #MWC25 are a take-no-prisoners battle for attention. The noise level and chaos are great.

So, the key question is how will your company stand out and get noticed?

Too many executives believe all they have to do it show up at the event. Wrong. That’s just the starting point.

To get real value, you must be seen and heard by the right people who can help. You must be discovered. You must get on the radar of powerful Industry Analysts, Influencers, columnists, the media, investors, workers, the media and the entire marketplace.

This is the challenge. So, what is your plan?