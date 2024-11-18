SECO teams up with Raspberry Pi on IoT and HMI solutions, software integration

Italian embedded IoT solution developer SECO has a deal with UK-based Raspberry Pi to work together to develop customised hardware and software solutions for industrial enterprises. These include a 10.1-inch human-machine interface (HMI) solution based on Raspberry Pi’s fifth-generation Compute Module (CM5) and supporting Raspberry Pi operating system (OS).

As well, the pair plan to integrate into each others’ software offerings. SECO’s IoT platform, called Clea, will be integrated into the Raspberry Pi OS, making it available on RPI products portfolio, and Raspberry Pi Connect, the UK firm’s web-based WebRTC remote device management platform, will be incorporated into SECO’s software stack.

The integration of the the Clea IoT platform will provide a “seamless solution” for device management, data orchestration, and AI/ML applications on Raspberry Pi devices; the opposite-ways integration will make Raspberry Pi Connect part of Clea’s commercial offering on Raspberry Pi devices, empowering users to access their device’s desktop from anywhere.

RPI has also committed to incorporate Clea into its RPI repository, or a similar technical alternative – “subject to SECO developing a Clea package”. The pair stated: “This integration simplifies management and interaction, particularly in industrial applications, and aligns with the focus to integrate Clea into the Raspberry Pi portfolio and make RPI Connect available on the Clea store.”

They said they will also explore opportunities in image recognition, edge AI, and the use of future Raspberry Pi microcontrollers to create new solutions. SECO supplies IoT solutions to manufacturing and industrial markets, as well as to the energy, buildings, healthcare, and retail (“coffee and vending”) sectors. It said the duo will work on opportunities in these sectors.

Massimo Mauri, chief executive at SECO, said: “This partnership represents a great opportunity for SECO to leverage Raspberry Pi’s widely adopted hardware technology and combine the strengths of both companies in software development. We are confident our combined expertise will drive business growth and innovation in the industrial IoT space.”

Raspberry Pi listed on the London Stock Exchange in June following an initial public offering (IPO). Eben Upton, chief executive at the firm, said the IPO has opened “a number of partnering discussions with leading industrial OEMS”. He said: “The combination [with SECO]… can deliver customised solutions for end clients that enable new user high performance applications at cost effective price points.”