Effective Strategies to Empower Remote Workers with Emir Aboulhosn of NetLync

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles interviews Emir Aboulhosn, CEO of NetLync, about the evolving landscape of device technology and the challenges of fostering a successful remote culture. Aboulhosn highlights the vital role advanced devices play in boosting sales for carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T while enhancing user experience and reducing churn.

Since NetLync was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, he emphasizes the importance of balance and hiring experienced individuals who thrive in autonomous environments. Quick decision-making regarding team fit is crucial for success. Aboulhosn notes that NetLync operates efficiently over 16 hours a day, supporting customer needs during off-hours, and fosters a mission-driven culture.

Emir warns against micromanagement, which can hinder motivation, and advocates for a hyper-focused approach to company objectives. The episode concludes with Aboulhosn encouraging potential collaborators and talent to connect with NetLync as it embraces upcoming advancements in wireless technology.

About Emir Aboulhosn

Canadian entrepreneur Emir Aboulhosn co-founded NetLync as CEO in April 2021, having established and led several businesses throughout his career. Emir has over twenty years of tech and telecom experience working across startups and multinational technology companies from “napkin to exit.”

Emir’s professional highlights include co-founding SynerDrive Technologies, the first private file-sharing peer-to-peer service embedded into Windows Explorer. Later, in 2011, he founded Roam Mobility, a travel-based wireless multinational operator. From Roam Mobility, Otono Networks emerged as a pioneer in eSIM lifecycle management solutions designed to help operators adopt eSIM services more quickly in both consumer and M2M use cases. Roam Mobility was acquired by Tucows in September 2017. Otono was later acquired by IDEMIA in December 2017 to accelerate the adoption of eSIM technology in new wearables, handsets, automotive, and IoT devices.

While at IDEMIA, Emir was the VP of Digital Connectivity and led the Connectivity Domain within the Digital Business Unit, overseeing all platforms for eSIM technology in sales, strategy, and product management.

Emir has a breadth of knowledge across the eSIM industry, beginning with the launch of the first multi-network cellular connectivity app for iPad with Apple SIM in 2014.