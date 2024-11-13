Zain KSA secures new spectrum to expand 5G SA services

Zain is in the process of launching 5G-Advanced technology in Saudi Arabia

Saudi telco Zain KSA has announced the acquisition of new spectrum in the 600 MHz band with the aim of boosting its 5G Standalone (5G SA) mobile services. The telco secured the new frequencies in a recent spectrum auction conducted by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) of Saudi Arabia.

The Arab telco noted that the 600 MHz spectrum enables more comprehensive coverage across cities, villages, remote areas and highways across Saudi Arabia, thereby expanding service reach, improving quality and increasing the capacity of its 5G network.

The carrier added that this frequency band offers greater flexibility in delivering advanced 5G services, including Internet of Things (IoT) and smart city solutions. Furthermore, deploying this frequency enhances indoor coverage in residential and commercial spaces due to its strong penetration capabilities through both physical and natural barriers, it added.

Acting CEO of Zain KSA Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan said: “The 600 MHz band is a key enabler for achieving these national goals, driving digital innovation and accelerating 5G adoption to fuel the growth of the digital economy and support the transition to Industry 4.0. Acquiring these new frequencies marks a significant step toward enhancing the quality of our services for individuals and businesses. It enables us to expand our enterprise solutions portfolio and improve our existing services.”

“This specific band also offers advanced capabilities that support private and enterprise networks, empowering businesses to create highly efficient, state-of-the-art communication solutions. We look forward to making a positive impact for our nation and its people,” the executive said.

In May, Zain KSA had announced plans to invest a total of SAR1.6 billion ($427 million) to expand its 5G network and digital services ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. The operator said it will expand its current 5G network coverage to 122 cities across the country.

The telco’s plan stipulated the expansion of its 5G network sites in the country to more than 7,000, covering over 66% of Saudi Arabia’s populated area. The operator also said that nearly 45% of the new expansion plan will support 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technologies.

Zain KSA’s Engineering Executive General Manager Mohammed Abdulazis AlNujaidi previously said that the telco aims to accelerate the deployment of (5G-A) services from 2024.

The telco launched 5G-A services last year. The initial launch took place in the capital of Riyadh, with the aim of offering differentiated FWA 2.0 services, the executive said during a presentation at MWC 2024, which took place earlier this year in Barcelona, Spain.

The executive explained that the carrier’s plans for 2024-2026 include the commercial launch of 5G-A services in Saudi Arabia’s top eight cities.

The telco’s 5G-A plans for 2027-2030 includes the second phase of its 5G-A program, in which the country’s main 18 cities will be covered with 5G-A technology.

Last year, Chinese vendor Huawei and Zain had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on their ‘5.5G’ City joint innovation project.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will jointly work to promote technological innovation for so-called 5.5G evolution and expand scalable offerings to individual, enterprise and government customers across Saudi Arabia.