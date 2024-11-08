Texas-based private 4G/5G provider GXC has agreed its sale to California firm Motive Companies, a provider of renewable energy and infrastructure solutions for industrial and commercial applications. Motive will provide GXC with “substantial resources” to expand its customer base and deliver advanced 5G network services to a broad range of industrial customers, a statement said. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

GXC, headquartered in Austin, sells private 4G (LTE) and 5G networks to enterprises in the logistics, warehousing, agriculture, manufacturing, and smart cities sectors in the US. It claims the “market’s only full cellular mesh solution” in the form of its Onyx platform, which features proprietary interference cancellation technology, and hangs its hat on the coverage, resilience, security, and cost of its private 4G/5G solutions.

Motive Companies sells energy storage and management solutions, solar photovoltaic systems, lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicle and forklift charging infrastructure, plus 5G and other wireless broadband technologies. A statement said the deal gives it a “platform to rapidly expand into new markets that can use 5G… to meet the demand for automation and Industry 4.0 solutions.” It offers system consultancy, deployment, integration, and management.

Bob Istwan, chief executive at Motive Companies, said: “Many of us on the leadership team, myself included, have been personally invested in GXC since its early days, witnessing firsthand its growth and innovation. Their solutions align naturally with ours, enhancing the services we provide to our customers. This acquisition strengthens our ability to meet the evolving demands of industries like material handling and logistics, offering a dependable, efficient private 5G platform that supports advanced business applications.”

Allen Proithis, chief executive at GXC, said: “GXC has worked closely with the Motive team for several years, and we know firsthand that the company is unmatched in terms of market expertise and product portfolio. This acquisition makes perfect sense for our customers, partners, employees, and investors. We are deeply gratified that Motive has elected to purchase our company and support our mission to emerge as the leading provider of reliable, secure and cost-effective private 5G services for the industrial sector.”