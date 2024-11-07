We are told artificial intelligence is impacting every industry. That also means AI is affecting influencer marketing. So, let us take a closer look at this cottage industry and what this means to you and your company. Let’s look at how AI is starting to transform this sector and how you can stay ahead of the change curve.

First, the term “influencer” seems relatively new, but apparently the practice has actually been with us for many decades.

In fact, I have been told that part of what I have been doing over the past 35 years has been influencer marketing. I never thought of it that way. I have always seen myself as an industry analyst, and have commented on companies, products, services and the evolving industry.

Nevertheless, my practice has grown, expanded and changed over time. So, maybe its true.

Let me explain the angle I am coming at this story from. As an industry analyst I have both worked with and have been briefed by senior executives of countless companies on their changing growth strategies, announcements and performance.

I use this information in my columns, reports, speeches, interviews and so on. However, the truth of the matter is I have always learned as much as I teach.

Over time I have gotten to know many senior level executives and developed a well-rounded view which they and investors, workers and customers find valuable.

These conversation are the source of much of what I share with you here in my column.

How can brands integrate both human and AI influencer marketing?

One of the new and interesting areas I am learning about is how AI is not only beginning to impact, but is also transforming, the influencer space.

Human influencers are people who have built a following that companies want to reach. Companies know many times influencers are experts who can sway opinions in the marketplace.

That’s why they want to make friends with a variety of powerful people in hopes it will increase positive attention from customers, investors, workers, the media and more.

Influencer Marketing is growing into a multi-billion-dollar space

Yesterday, the world of influencer marketing has been a solid and growing space. It has nevertheless been a cottage industry of several key, powerful individuals with the ability to impact the marketplace.

Going forward, AI will only accelerate this transformation with new growth in new directions.

Like a honeybee, I buzz around from company to company, both teaching and learning. I learn about what’s new, what’s coming next and the industry changes which are occurring.

Like how cable television and telephone reached their peak around two decades ago and have been declining ever since. They are being replaced by new technology like wireless, broadband and streaming.

Intuitive, big-picture view of the changing communications industry

This gives me an intuitive and unique big-picture understanding of the changing industry which I share with the industry in a variety of ways including this column.

About the ever-changing growth-wave. About new growth opportunities, risks and challenges.

I help pull the camera back and let executives see the big picture of the changing industry.

Brands must learn to integrate both human and AI influencers

As companies want to evolve their brand strategy, influencer marketing is one important slice of the pie alongside general marketing including advertising, public relations and more.

The next question every brand must answer is how can they be effective in their efforts to integrate both human and AI influencers?

Today, live human influencers are still in charge. But, what about tomorrow?

AI is growing and changing very quickly. It is impacting countless industries.

Max Headroom was first virtual marketer. AI will take this further

Think back to 1985. Do you remember a character called Max Headroom? He was around for decades.

Max Headroom was what may be considered the first virtual marketer. He was not real. He was a fictional character in a make-believe world and only seen on a television screen or movie screens.

Max Headroom is what may be the best way to illustrate how AI can and will change advertising and marketing.

AI can take Max Headroom to an entirely new level.

AI means this fictional character can create its own responses to question and things happening around it rather than just saying what was programmed.

Companies can create their own, personalized AI character to use as a spokesperson or mascot.

They can use it for advertising and marketing. Since this character does not age, it can be used for decades, like a corporate logo.

Marketing executives see these kind of AI characters as having plenty of growth potential. They work all day and all night. They speak every language needed. They never get sick. They are always on and always ready. And there is never a time when contracts need to be negotiated.

AI influencers will add to, but not replace human influencers

There is much value in using an AI character in your marketing, including advertising, PR and influencer relations.

Of course, companies can also use fake influencers to try and fool the marketplace. Will that work? Who knows. But we should keep our eyes open for it. It could devalue the entire practice of marketing.

All that being said, AI influencers will be considered part of the marketing mix of every company which uses it.

My conclusion is that while AI will enhance and add to a company’s marketing arsenal, it will not replace human influencers.

So, let’s keep an eye on this always changing space as it is new, exciting and unexpected. But let’s also keep our eye on the larger game where human influencers, with solid and successful reputations will continue to play an important role, today and tomorrow.