Siemens and ServiceNow bundle workflow automation, generative AI, cybsersecurity

Siemens is to bundle its cybersecurity and generative AI applications with ServiceNow’s workflow automation platform to drive confidence and practicality in generative AI for Industry 4.0. The tie-up with ServiceNow means the US firm’s Now Platform – used to digitise, organise, and augment industrial workflows – is available in the German firm’s Xcelerator platform of Industry 4.0 apps, ready-integrated with its Sinec Security Guard for industrial vulnerability management and the Industrial Copilot for shop-floor generative AI.

ServiceNow’s operational technology (OT) service management (OTSM) suite, incorporating its headline Now Platform, combines IT and OT factory workflows in a single interface, affording a live view of Industry 4.0 processes and systems, and a way to drive automation across a factory floor. Siemens said the addition of Sinec Security Guard to its existing OT vulnerability response (OT VR) software brings “more insights” into potential vulnerabilities in OT equipment, and faster detection and remediation of security threats.

The offer of higher-security workflow automation with Siemens’ own generative AI product, Industrial Copilot, should raise confidence among enterprises that their new AI automation and assistance initiatives are properly protected, while also simplifying their deployment by integrating IT/OT digitisation software. That’s the logic, anyway. Siemens quoted market analysis from ABI Research that the industrial cybersecurity market will reach $21.6 billion by 2028. Industrial Copilot is being offered as a gen-AI workflow software called Operations Copilot in the Now Platform.

Siemens stated: “A new level of transparency and control over operational processes can now be realised through the seamless interaction between static and dynamic machine data. Using natural language, the Operations Copilot assists shop-floor workers with detailed instructions and recommendations. ServiceNow’s ability to automate workflows – from maintenance scheduling to real-time problem-solving – helps ensure that these AI-driven insights translate into tangible and efficient actions that improve productivity and minimise downtime.”

Cathy Mauzaize, president at ServiceNow in the EMEA region, commented: “Our collaboration with Siemens represents a pivotal step in enhancing operational technology security and harnessing the power of generative AI on the shopfloor. With Siemens’ market-leading expertise in industrial automation and the ServiceNow platform’s ability to orchestrate and automate workflows, we are enabling our joint customers to respond to vulnerabilities and streamline operations with speed and intelligence.”

Rainer Brehm, chief executive of factory automation at Siemens, said: “Combining the strength of Siemens Xcelerator, including Sinec Security Guard and the Siemens Industrial Copilot, with ServiceNow’s automation capabilities will help our customers make faster, smarter decisions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in securing OT environments and bringing cutting-edge AI technology directly to the factory floor.”