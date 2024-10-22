Nokia secures second 5G deal in Vietnam

Nokia highlighted that it is currently manufacturing 5G gear locally in Vietnam

Nokia and Vietnamese operator Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), announced a new partnership to deploy 5G technology across the Asian nation.

As part of this agreement, Nokia will deploy equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. Nokia will also deploy its AI-based 5G MantaRay network management solution with the aim of improving VNPT’s network operation efficiency.

Huynh Quang Liem, VNPT’s CEO, said: “Collaborating with Nokia will enable VNPT to rapidly deploy a world-class 5G network and meet the growing demands of our customers in Vietnam, 5G will serve as the foundation that will drive Vietnam’s economic development and societal progress, thereby accelerating its journey towards becoming a digital economy.”

“Nokia is proud to be VNPT’s strategic partner in introducing 5G which will deliver future-ready communications solutions that will help accelerate Vietnam’s digital future. Our local 5G production is further enhancing our strong bond with the country,” said Tommi Uitto, Nokia’s president of Mobile Networks.

Nokia recently announced that it has signed a new commercial deal with Vietnamese state-run telco Viettel Group to deploy 5G equipment for the first time nationwide in Vietnam.

The Finnish vendor had stated that the new contract will lead to the deployment of 5G for the first time at a nationwide level in Vietnam.

The 5G project will cover 22 provinces across the country and support Viettel’s strategy of advancing 5G infrastructure and digital transformation, Nokia said.

Under the terms of the deal, Nokia will also modernize Viettel’s 4G infrastructure. The deployment is expected to begin this year.

The contract stipulates that Nokia will supply equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio for the first time in Vietnam. This includes Nokia’s next-generation AirScale baseband solutions, Massive MIMO radios, and remote radio head products.

Last week, Viettel launched what it claims to be Vietnam’s first commercial 5G service.

Viettel said it has installed over 6,500 base stations to provide 5G services to all 63 localities in Vietnam, focusing in particular on tourism sites, seaports, airports, industrial parks, hospitals and schools.

The telco noted that the new 5G service can offer connection speeds of up to 1 Gbps, with nearly zero ping. Viettel is deploying the 5G service using both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) architectures.

For individual customers, the service provider is offering 11 prepaid and eight postpaid packages.

For business customers, Viettel said its new 5G network will provide a total of 130 use case options for industrial production, smart city, logistics-transport, agriculture, healthcare, education and energy sectors, integrated with cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.