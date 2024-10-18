Airtel Business, Vonage to launch unified communications app

Airtel IQ Business Connect, powered by Vonage, is part of Airtel’s cloud communications suite dubbed Airtel IQ

Airtel Business, the enterprise arm of Indian operator Bharti Airtel, has teamed up with Vonage, a global cloud communications specialist and subsidiary of Ericsson, to introduce Airtel IQ Business Connect, a device-agnostic communications platform aimed at simplifying customer engagement for enterprises in India.

In a release, Vonage noted that Airtel IQ Business Connect offers a multi-channel, unified communication experience that enhances customer interactions by ensuring continuous engagement, even during employee transitions. It enables new employees to maintain communication continuity seamlessly across various devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops, through a single interface, Vonage said. This setup eliminates data loss risks and fosters customer loyalty without the need for extra hardware investments, it added.

Abhishek Biswal, chief business officer of Digital Products and Services at Airtel Business, said: “Businesses today are looking for a compliance-adhering, unified communications application to ensure smooth customer communications. Airtel IQ Business Connect will fill this gap by offering enterprises a device-agnostic, real-time monitoring application that can host multiple channels to drive improved business communication and productivity.”

“We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Airtel Business to power new unified communications capabilities for enterprises in India, a key strategic growth market for Vonage. In today’s dynamic business environment, effective communication and collaboration are essential,” said Reggie Scales, head of applications at Vonage.

“With the power of Vonage’s Unified Communications as a Service capabilities, coupled with Airtel’s secure and reliable network, businesses in India will be able to enjoy a multi-channel approach to communications that combines voice and messaging, enabling consumers to connect and collaborate with brands from anywhere and across any channel,” he added.

Airtel IQ Business Connect, powered by Vonage, is a part of Airtel’s cloud communications suite dubbed Airtel IQ. The application will enable enterprises in India to empower all their employees, including their hybrid workforce, as well as personnel such as relationship managers, field force and others, to seamlessly communicate with their stakeholders on a continuous basis, said Vonage.

Airtel IQ, an omni-channel cloud communications platform, allows brands to interact with customers via voice and WhatsApp channels. Airtel is the first telecom company in the world that serves as a Business Service Provider (BSP) for WhatsApp, according to Vonage.

In India, Vonage currently operates its research and development (R&D) center of excellence in Bengaluru.

In related news, Airtel Business has recently entered into a partnership with Kia India to provide IoT connectivity for the automaker’s next-generation connected car platform, Kia Connect 2.0.

As part of the collaboration, Kia will leverage Airtel Business’ IoT Hub solution, which delivers tailored IoT services across multiple networks, including 5G, 4G, NB-IoT, 2G and satellite. The IoT Hub also integrates advanced analytics and offers real-time insights based on data collected from connected devices.

The Kia Connect 2.0 platform aims to equip Kia vehicles with a range of connected features, such as vehicle management, AI-powered voice commands, remote control functions, enhanced safety, security, and navigation tools.

Airtel Business highlighted that its IoT platform supports a wide range of features for connected vehicles, including connectivity, telematics, infotainment, eSIM technology, real-time remote monitoring, OTA software updates, and critical safety features like SOS emergency calls and real-time response during accidents or emergencies.