Korean Navy picks Samsung, KT for private 5G naval base project

The Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy has selected Samsung Electronics and KT Corporation (KT) to deploy a private 5G network for its ‘Smart Naval Port’ project. The first deployment of its kind at a Korean Naval base, the private network is expected to improve base defense and battleship and base operation support capabilities.

Samsung and KT said it will supply the naval base with “smart, AI-enabled connectivity solutions” and help establish a “comprehensive” Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure that encompasses 13 different systems, including uncrewed vehicle operation, armory management and ammunition depot management.

In addition, the pair will support the creation of a digital twin of the smart Naval base from which information can be gathered to inform crucial management and operation decisions. The private network will also enable intelligent security monitoring with things like real-time video control of operational forces and vehicles, as well as surveillance cameras and drones.

“KT will contribute to establishing a standardized system for the Republic of Korea Navy through the Smart Naval Port project,” said Jun-Ho Kim, senior vice president and head of KT’s public customer business unit. “We look forward to laying the foundation for the ‘Smart Naval Port’ which will improve its capability to support battleship and naval base operations.”

For its part, Samsung will provide the naval base with its private network 5G SA Compact Core, indoor and outdoor radio solutions and network management software. These solutions support the mid-band (n79, 4.7GHz) spectrum, which the vendor noted is “widely adopted” for military use. “With Samsung’s compact solution for the full stack of Private 5G that can run on a single server hardware, the Navy will benefit from quick deployments and less complex operations. Its private 5G radios will deliver improved uplink performance with optimized uplink features, designed to help government agencies upload vast amounts of data across numerous devices simultaneously,” Samsung claimed in a press release.

This project kicked off this summer and the pair are aiming for a December 2025 completion.