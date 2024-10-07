YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureFCC gives go-ahead to T-Mobile US, Starlink for direct-to-cellular service as part...
Helene T-Mobile US
Image: A satellite-connected truck, part of T-Mobile US' response to Hurricane Helene. (Image: T-Mobile US)

FCC gives go-ahead to T-Mobile US, Starlink for direct-to-cellular service as part of Helene response

Kelly Hill
By Kelly Hill
Network InfrastructureCarriers

The direct-to-cellular service is pre-commercial, but it has been activated in parts of North Carolina to help the hurricane recovery effort

The Federal Communications Commission has given permission for T-Mobile US and Elon Musk’s Starlink LEO satellite service to offer direct-to-cellular service to T-Mobile US customers in parts of North Carolina as part of the ongoing response to Hurricane Helene.

The storm devastated communications across multiple Southeastern states, with recovery going particularly slowly in the rural, mountainous areas of the Carolinas and Georgia where roads and bridges have been washed out or destroyed.

“While SpaceX’s direct-to-cell constellation has not been fully deployed, we felt that getting even this early test version into the hands of people on the ground could provide vital support as teams work to get infrastructure and services back online and help first responders with rescue efforts,” T-Mobile US said in an online update confirming that it had received Special Temporary Authority (STA) from the FCC for the direct-to-device service.

“The satellites have already been enabled and started broadcasting emergency alerts to cell phones on all networks in North Carolina,” SpaceX said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday afternoon. “In addition, we may test basic texting (SMS) capabilities for most cell phones on the T-Mobile network in North Carolina. SpaceX’s direct-to-cell constellation has not been fully deployed, so all services will be delivered on a best-effort basis.”

The FCC responded to SpaceX’s post from its official account with its own post, saying: “We remain committed to helping with recovery efforts in states affected by Hurricane Helene. We stand ready to do all that is necessary to return connectivity to hard-hit areas and save lives.”

Satellite connectivity is already part of the restoration response for terrestrial telecom networks, with all of the national network operators deploying a wave of portable cellular sites in various form factors from trucks and trailers to drones, with satellite-connected backhaul, to provide temporary coverage for the public and first responders. But being able to offer satellite-based connectivity for members of the public or first responders to access via their smartphones brings a new dimension to the disaster response, particularly in the remote and rugged territory where the lack of cellular service is still hampering the recovery efforts.

The FCC put new rules in place earlier this year to enable direct-to-cellular service from satellites, which it calls Supplemental Coverage from Space or SCS.

T-Mobile US said on Sunday that its network is “almost fully restored along affected regions, with less than 1% of network sites in specific areas where conditions remain particularly challenging not connected. We continue our efforts to support these communities.”

North Carolina continues to be the hardest-hit state in terms of infrastructure impacts as well as the human toll. Of the more than 225 deaths confirmed thus far, about half occurred in North Carolina. According to the FCC’s most recent figures reported by mobile network operators, the state still has nearly 20% of the sites out in the affected areas. In Buncombe County, which includes Asheville, N.C., there are still 90 sites out or 25% of the total sites serving the county. Only one site was reported as out due to physical damage, the rest were down due to lack of power or backhaul. Other North Carolina counties with a high percentage of sites still out include Henderson (31% of sites still out), Mitchell (half of the county’s 20 sites are out) and Yancey (16 of the county’s 22 sites are out).

Previous article
Nokia and NTT DATA tie the knot on private 5G, finally – targeting cities, airports
Next article
Integrator Xantaro buys security firm Nicos AG; bags global SOC, deal with Cisco

ABOUT AUTHOR

Kelly Hill
Kelly Hill
Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats