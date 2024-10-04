AT&T Head of Network Chris Sambar exiting Oct. 11

In June Sambar joined the AST SpaceMobile board; AST and AT&T are collaborating on satellite-based direct-to-device communications

AT&T Executive Vice President and Head of Network Chris Sambar will leave the company on Oct. 11, according to a memo circulated to AT&T employees yesterday afternoon.

The memo is titled, “Chris Sambar announces his intention to leave the business.” Sambar has been with the company for 22 years and, per the memo, “has played a crucial role in delivering on our commitment to be the best connectivity provider in the U.S. his work has been instrumental to advancing 5G, launching FirstNet and expanding fiber to millions of homes and businesses.”

AT&T Chief Operating Officer Jeff McElfresh said in the memo, “I’d like to thank Chris for his impact and contributions to our business and industry throughout his career. I wish him and his family the best in the future.”

An AT&T spokesperson told RCR Wireless News they don’t have any additional information to share when asked about succession plans.

In June Sambar joined the board of directors for AST SpaceMobile which is working to operationalize a constellation of satellites to provide space-based cellular connectivity to standard, unmodified mobile devices. AT&T is working with AST SpaceMobile to commercialize satellite-based direct-to-device communications.

Here’s the full memo provided to RCR Wireless News by AT&T.

Editor’s note: We will update this story if AT&T provides additional information.