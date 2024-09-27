Intel’s Caroline Chan elected TIP president

Chan has been on the board at TIP since 2017, making her its longest-serving member

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has elected Caroline Chan, VP in the Network and Edge Group at Intel Corporation and current TIP board member, as its president. Chan has been on TIP’s board since 2017, making her its longest-serving member.

“Caroline has been an invaluable member of TIP’s Board, and we are thrilled to have her take on this new role,” commented TIP Executive Director Kristian Toivo. “Caroline’s vision for network transformation and her ability to bridge collaboration across diverse industry players will help TIP accelerate its mission of deploying open and innovative telecom solutions.”

Chan said she is “honored” to assume this role during “such a pivotal time” for the telecom industry. “The telecom world is evolving rapidly, and TIP’s mission of fostering open, disaggregated networks will empower global connectivity like never before. I look forward to collaborating with our members to accelerate this transformation and unlock new possibilities for enterprises, service providers, and consumers alike,” she continued.

TIP also elected Rob Soni, VP of Radio Access Network Technology, AT&T, and current TIP board member, as chairman. He is succeeding Yago Tenorio following his departure from Vodafone. Soni said he looks forward to continuing “the mission of driving openness and collaboration in telecom infrastructure.”

The Telecom Infra Project was formed in 2016 and bills itself as “a global community of companies and organizations working together to accelerate the development and deployment of open, disaggregated, and standards-based technology solutions.” Earlier this month, the project’s OpenLAN initiative, an open and disaggregated system software movement, surpassed the 100,000 deployed OpenWiFi APs milestone. TIP said this milestone points to the realization of OpenWiFi’s open networking vision in which MSPs have the flexibility to either assemble a customized solution or work with Wi-Fi OEMs to integrate the system as a service. “It showcases the growing momentum of OpenWiFi as an adaptable and scalable platform across multiple use cases,” TIP added.