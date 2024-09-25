Verizon named official telecom sponsor for FIFA World Cup 2026

Verizon will supply FIFA with connectivity services across stadiums and other operation sites

Verizon has been designated the FIFA official telecommunication sponsor for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the U.S., as well as a tournament supporter in the U.S for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. As part of the agreement, the operator will supply connectivity services across stadiums and other operation sites.

With 48 teams playing 104 matches, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest ever held. Verizon will help FIFA prepare for the influx of people seeking connectivity by ensuring that fans, players and visitors maintain reliable access to network services. Verizon said it will also deploy a program for international fans to access its network upon landing in the U.S. and Canada.

“Football unites the world, and to unite the world we need to ensure that everyone is connected,” commented FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Verizon is joining us on this journey to make football truly global, and will create the network that brings fans, players, partners and media alike together in 2026.”

Verizon is a key connectivity partner for the National Football League (NFL) in the U.S. and as of last year, all 30 NFL stadiums in the country have been outfitted with the operator’s 5G Ultra Wideband — the brand name for its C-Band and mmWave network. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held at several of these same stadiums, including MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and SoFi Stadium is Los Angeles.

